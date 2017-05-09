Abby Lee Miller Sentenced Over 1 Year Prison Time, Will She Serve All Of It?

Abby Lee Miller was sentenced to over one year in prison after being charged with fraud. Will the reality star end up serving all of her time in jail?

Abby’s going to prison

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller was sentenced to more than one year in prison for fraud charges. The reality star pled guilty to the 50 counts of fraud against her in June 2016.

She tried to do whatever she could to avoid having to go to prison, but her efforts were ultimately deemed useless.

Abby Lee Miller is going to prison. I would love to see the reactions from Christi, Cathy and Kelly right now. #DanceMoms — Court (@AnatomyMer93) May 9, 2017

A judge in Pittsburgh sentenced 50-year-old Miller to “one year and one day” in prison, according to Radar Online.

Deadline reported that it was possible that the reality star could be released in as little as nine months.

After serving her 366 days in prison, Miller will have two years of supervised release and be forced to pay a $40,000 fine and a $120,000 judgment.

Abby Lee Miller leaving the courthouse. pic.twitter.com/FrRiB1Wppx — Lynne Hayes-Freeland (@PghLynne) May 9, 2017

The dance teacher will be serving her prison time “as close to Los Angeles as possible.” The judge did allow the reality star to self-report to prison in about a month and a half.

Abby Lee Miller is going to prison I’m so excited for a newly choreographed ‘cell block tango’ routine — kt (@katie_wignall) May 9, 2017

Did she offer to take the judge for lunch?

Abby Lee Miller’s lawyers fought in court that she was “ill-equipped for fame” and as a result, made poor business decisions, TibLIVE reported.

Miller told the judge herself on the stand that she was “certainly ashamed to be meeting you in this manner. I wish you could take my class,” before offering to go to lunch with Chief Judge Joy Flowers Conti after the sentencing to further explain herself.

.@Abby_Lee_Miller Abby Lee Miller was sentenced after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud. pic.twitter.com/13SvUFeSC0 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 9, 2017

The reality star even said she thought she was “signing an appearance release” when she accidentally signed onto Dance Moms for four years.

“Dance Moms became a hit and I became a laughing stock of reality TV. Why didn’t I hold myself to the same standards I hold my dancers to?”

Silly fun w/ Modern Family ABC #ALDC #aldcla #aldcalways #dancemoms #season7 #thebestisyettocome A post shared by Abby Lee Miller (@therealabbylee) on May 4, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

The prosecution and the judge did not buy her story

The prosecution told the judge not to fall for the Dance Moms star’s excuses, saying that she conned people, tried to hide her money, and had learned nothing from her bankruptcy fraud.

“It is fraud, after fraud, after fraud.”

Judge Conti told a crying Miller that she was not “truthful” even when she knew she was “supposed to tell everything.”

“Somehow you got caught up in the world of fame and you lost your moral compass.”

Abby pled guilty to not reporting an international money transaction and concealing bankruptcy assets back in June.

The reality star had previously admitted to being scared to go to prison.

“It is fraud, after fraud, after fraud.”

Sarah Hunt (11 years old) and her mom came to federal court today to support Abby Lee Miller #bankruptcyfraud #DanceMoms @KDKARadio pic.twitter.com/FrHtjjvrpF — Melinda Roeder (@MelindaKDKA) May 9, 2017

Are you surprised that Abby Lee Miller got sentenced to more than a year in prison for fraud? Do you think she will serve the whole time in prison? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Staff/Getty Images]