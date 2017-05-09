World War 3: ‘Anonymous’ Says Prepare For Devastating Global Conflict [Video]

The hacktivist group Anonymous warns that World War 3 is likely to break out on the Korean Peninsula given the tensions between North Korea and the U.S. over the former’s nuclear weapons program.

“Anonymous claims the US and South Korea have been working together to keep the peace in the region, along with China and the Philippines, but their pleas have fallen ‘on deaf ears,'” the New York Post summarized about a new YouTube video released by the group.

In the ominous video that runs a little less than seven minutes and which depicts the iconic image of a man in a Guy Fawkes mask, a computer-generated narration suggests that the entire world should prepare for what comes next as the conflict moves to the brink of World War 3.

“All the signs of a looming war on the Korean peninsula are surfacing. Watching as each country moves strategic pieces into place, but unlike past world wars, although there will be ground troops, the battle is likely to be fierce, brutal and quick. It will also be globally devastating, both on environmental and economical levels…this will be a real war, with real global consequences…With three superpowers drawn into the mix, other nations will be coerced into choosing sides…”

When President Trump launched a missile strike on the Syrian air base after the poison gas attack in that country, there were concerns that the intervention into the Syria civil war could ignite World War 3. Russia is propping up the Assad government, and any Russian citizen stationed in Syria inadvertently harmed by the U.S. military could lead to World War 3 in a worst-case scenario.

So far, there have been no further military hostilities between the U.S. and the Syrian government, although reports have emerged that National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster supposedly wants to deploy thousands of U.S. troops there, something that President Trump has indicated he would never approve.

Hacking group #Anonymous has released a video message warning citizens of the world to prepare for #ww3

“Fresh missile tests by the North and its progress toward developing a nuclear weapon capable of hitting the United States have made the isolated communist dictatorship one of America’s top national security concerns. The U.S. has sent warships to the region to deter North Korea from conducting another nuclear test,” the New York Post explained about the ongoing international crisis.

In the video embedded below, Anonymous addresses itself only to World War 3 as it relates to North Korea, making no mention of Russia or Syria while discussing what it describes as the various chess pieces in East Asia that may or may not lead to World War 3.

According to the hacktivist collective, the actions of the surrounding nations may reveal what is actually going on in what could be the run-up to World War 3. For example, Anonymous explains China has told its citizens to leave North Korea as soon as possible. Japan warned its citizens they will only have 10-minutes notice of a nuclear strike and to seek shelter in the most solid building they can find.

That the U.S. successfully tested a Minuteman 3 Intercontinental ballistic missile last week in a launch from California is another tell. U.S. Marines have deployed to Australia, Anonymous added.

As far as China is concerned, Anonymous claims that the Chinese government wants to avoid war because of the devastating economic consequences it would bring about and seemed to suggest that Beijing told its U.S. and North Korean counterparts to stop the saber rattling. Anonymous also indicated that President Trump’s attempt to convince the Chinese president during their recent sitdown to pressure North Korea economically into dropping its nuclear program “may have fallen somewhat on deaf ears.”

China may also have conflicting strategic priorities as it seeks to navigate the dispute, Anonymous observed.

“Although China doesn’t want radioactive fallout and refugees on its borders, do they really want their neighbor giving up their nukes when keeps the U.S. in check?”

Anonymous also recalled that Trump had expressed a willingness to sit across the table from Kim Jong-Un, who he recently described as a smart cookie, which is not the prevailing diplomatic view.

“China is calling for the U.S. and North Korea to negotiate peacefully. The unpredictable Donald Trump said it would be an honor to meet with Kim Jon-Un, but [White House Press Secretary Sean] Spicer downplayed the comment as unlikely to come to fruition anytime soon When President Trump starts reaching out to those like President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines to assure they are on the same page, then one must start to wonder. However, even Duterte has advised the U.S. to back away from Kim Jong-Un.”

Anonymous also gives the world some hope that War War 3 might be averted in the video that has received about 525,000 views as of this writing. “But this doesn’t mean outright war, not yet anyway, for the moment.”

