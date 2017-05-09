‘Little People, Big World’ Baby: Zach Roloff Dotes On Wife Tori As Big Day Draws Near

Warning: This article contains Little People, Big World spoilers.

The big day is fast approaching for Little People, Big World parents-to-be Zach and Tori Roloff. Any day now, the young couple will welcome their baby boy into the world, and they couldn’t be more excited. That doesn’t mean the pregnancy has been all fun and games for Tori, though, as a preview from this week’s new Little People, Big World episode shows.

In the clip, which was posted by People, the expectant mother expresses frustration that her growing baby belly keeps her from doing everyday activities, such as putting on her shoes and getting their dog, Sully, ready for a walk.

He is risen! The tomb is empty. Jesus is alive. How lucky are we?! Happy Easter friends! ????????????#ZandTpartyofthree A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Apr 16, 2017 at 6:10pm PDT

“We’re so helpless, Sully,” Tori, 26, says to her dog, as Zach dutifully ties her shoes for her. “He’s got to put your harness on and he’s got to tie my shoes!”

“You’re so good to me,” she tells Zach, giving him a kiss.

Wonderful husband Zach, 26, says helping Tori is just part of his job description.

“I think it’s been a teamwork learning process,” he says.

“The more trials you go through, the more depth you have in a relationship. I have to be attentive — I want to help her, I want to be there for her, try to make her as comfortable as possible.”

Sweet Zach also lends a hand when Tori is dressing.

“There are mornings that I just flat-out can’t put my pants on,” Tori confesses. “I’m like, ‘Hey Zach, can you help me?’ It takes a lot for me to have to let go of that. I have to ask for help. That’s been a huge adjustment for me.”

Later in the episode, the Little People, Big World stars are seen out on a walk, and Tori asks Zach what’s been hardest for him about the pregnancy, and his response will likely win him more Husband of the Year votes.

“Honestly, I don’t like you being uncomfortable,” Zach lovingly tells her.

Tori Roloff admits how physically uncomfortable the pregnancy is getting for her.

“All of my organs are starting to get crushed right now — my lungs,” she says. “It’s a lot harder to catch your breath.”

Tori then talks about how her pregnancy hasn’t quite turned out the way she expected it would.

“I always thought I was going to be that zen woman that’s just like, ‘Pregnancy is amazing and I love it!’ ” she laughs. “[I thought] I was just going to adore being pregnant — and no, I don’t.”

Meanwhile, in another adorable new Little People, Big World clip from TLC, Zach and Tori Roloff discuss potential baby names for their son.

“I like Jack,” Zach says. “You know what I really like? I like Mikey.”

Tori likes the names Michael, Miles and Noah, but she may ultimately have something less traditional in mind.

“I like names that no everyone has — like, when your child goes to school, he’s one of the only kids that has that name.”

Zach then suggests the name Boaz to tease his wife.

Little People, Big World fans won’t have to wait too much longer to find out what name Zach and Tori Roloff choose for their son. Baby Boy Roloff is due at the end of May, and Tori posted on Instagram last week that she is already experiencing contractions and is 1 centimeter dilated. Meanwhile, the couple has their son’s nursery ready for him, as Tori also posted on Instagram.

Our new season of Little People Big World starts tonight! Can't wait to show you all of the things we have been up to the last 9 months! ???????????? Hope you guys will be watching on #tlc at 9:00pm PT! #storyofzachandtori #ZandTpartyofthree #lpbw A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on May 2, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

And, of course, Zach and Tori aren’t the only Roloffs expecting a baby. Zach’s twin brother Jeremy is expecting a baby girl with his wife, Audrey. Their daughter is due in September.

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on TLC.

[Featured Image by Zach Roloff/Instagram]