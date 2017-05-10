Ellen DeGeneres Allegedly Bans Caitlyn Jenner From Her Talk Show As Feud Deepens

Ellen DeGeneres has allegedly banned Caitlyn Jenner from her talk show after Jenner lashed out at DeGeneres in her new book, The Secrets of My Life. According to Radar Online, a source close to DeGeneres said that “Ellen does not want to ever have Caitlyn back on the show. She could not believe that Caitlyn took time to write about her in the book!”

The alleged move represents a deepening of the feud between the two following a spat over Jenner’s views about gay marriage. The feud came to a head when Jenner, 67, lashed out at DeGeneres in her new tell-all, The Secrets of My Life. She accused DeGeneres, 59, of “alienating” her from the LGBT community by misrepresenting comments she made about gay marriage during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September of 2015, soon after she transitioned.

Caitlyn told Ellen on her talk show that she had disapproved of gay marriage in the past. Later, during an interview with radio presenter Howard Stern, DeGeneres described Jenner’s views about gay marriage as “confusing.”

Referring to DeGeneres’ comments in the Howard Stern interview in her memoir, Jenner accused the talk show host of taking her comments about gay marriage out of context. She defended herself, saying that she had only been responding to Ellen’s question about how her views on gay marriage evolved or “progressed over the years.”

She explained that her comments about gay marriage during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show only referred to her views in the past and that she has since progressed in her views on marriage equality.

During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September of 2015, the three-time married Caitlyn Jenner described herself as a “traditionalist” who had disapproved of gay marriage in the past. But she said that her views have since changed due to her personal experience in recent years.

“I have to admit that I remember 15 years ago, 20 years ago, whenever it was that the whole gay marriage issue came up, I was not for it,” Caitlyn told DeGeneres.

“I am a traditionalist. I mean, I’m older than most people in the audience. I like tradition and it’s always been between a man and a woman and I’m thinking I don’t’ quite get it.”

Caitlyn Jenner Slams Ellen DeGeneres In Tell-All: 'She Took What I Said Out Of Context!' – Radar Online https://t.co/G9kez2XsVe #ellendege… — Ellen DeGeneres (@Ellen_Authentic) April 13, 2017

Caitlyn stressed that her comments only represented her “progression in terms of changing attitude over the years,” but DeGeneres misrepresented her by taking the comments out of context in her remarks during her interview with Howard Stern when she described Caitlyn’s views about gay marriage as “confusing.”

“I believed, as anyone would, that that was exactly what she wanted to talk about my progression in terms of changing attitude over the years,” Caitlyn wrote in her memoir, The Secrets of My Life. “I am for it [gay marriage]. I did not initially understand why marriage was so important, influenced no doubt by my own personal experience. Now I do, and it’s a wonderful thing to see.”

Caitlyn complained that DeGeneres’ misrepresentation of her views about gay marriage “further alienated [her] from members of the LGBTQ community” because it gave the impression that she was still opposed to gay marriage after she had transitioned.

Caitlyn continued lashing out at DeGeneres during her book tour, saying that she was “burned” by DeGeneres’ misrepresentation of the facts about her position on gay marriage.

“This discussion further alienated me from members of the LGBTQ community,” Caitlyn wrote.

“Ellen’s appearance on The Howard Stern Show, where in my mind she even more emphatically took what I said out of context, made it go viral.”

DeGeneres has allegedly reacted to criticism from Caitlyn by banning her from her show, according to Radar Online.

“Ellen does not want to ever have Caitlyn back on the show. She could not believe that Caitlyn took time to write about her in the book!”

Caitlyn Jenner thinks she knows whom to blame for her poor standing with the LGBTQIA+ community: Ellen DeGeneres. https://t.co/g61zS6f16N pic.twitter.com/V7HFTsGaFL — Stacey Cole (@SC83Inquisitr) April 27, 2017

A source close to Caitlyn reportedly responded to the alleged ban.

“That is fine with Cait, because she has no desire to go back on after what Ellen did to her last time!” the source said, according to Radar Online.

“In fact, she said she thinks that Kris put Ellen up to it, because of the fact that they are really close friends and Caitlyn had recently just left Kris when it happened.”

“Caitlyn really believes that Kris put Ellen up to the line of questioning that she went for in the interview,” the source continued.

“She was just defending herself against the whole situation in the book because she felt she never had the chance.”

