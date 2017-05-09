‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Could Michael Muhney Still Return As Adam Newman on ‘Y&R’?

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless are about to get really exciting again as Adam Newman may be returning to the world of Y&R, and fans are hoping that Michael Muhney will be the person chosen to play him again. In fact, it’s not just Y&R fans who are beside themselves with joy at the thought of Muhney returning. Michael Muhney himself is also doing everything he possibly can to return to Genoa City and The Young and the Restless.

One of the biggest Young and The Restless spoilers at the end of April was when Michael Muhney addressed fans through his Twitter account and enlisted their help so that he could be recast as Adam Newman. He even suggested that fans of The Young and the Restless write to specific executives at CBS to let them know that they really wanted Muhney to return as Adam.

“Humbled by everyone’s passion. You can tweet @AngelicaMcD @MidnightReturn1 — but you must keep it classy # YR.”

When considering Young and the Restless spoilers, it’s always wise to remember that bringing Michael Muhney or anyone back to play Adam Newman on Y&R may be a little complicated based on the past storyline. The most recent incarnation of Adam Newman was played by Justin Hartley, and it will be remembered that he left the cast of Y&R in order to take part in This Is Us.

Adam Newman’s character was allegedly meant to have died on The Young and the Restless due to an explosion. His body was supposedly verified by DNA at the scene by way of blood and tissue left behind, as the Inquisitr reported. However, as most soap viewers will know, just because characters are thought to be dead doesn’t mean that they always are.

The Young and the Restless News: Y&R Sources Confirm Recast For Adam Newman Is Happening https://t.co/oJZtM8zQE5 pic.twitter.com/OLwT4sZUhj — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) May 8, 2017

So with all of The Young and the Restless spoilers now discussing Adam Newman returning to Y&R, it’s important to reiterate that it may or may not be Michael Muhney who plays Newman. Muhney has reportedly had issues with his temper in the past, of which Eric Braeden (Victor Newman) discussed in his autobiography I’ll Be Damned.

While executives at The Young and the Restless are working out who will play Adam Newman, there are some actors who will absolutely not be making the cut for one reason or another. Justin Hartley, for instance, will not be reprising his role as Adam as evidenced by Sally Sussman, a head writer for Y&R.

TV Insider reports that Sally categorically stated, “Justin Hartley will never be back. He’s too successful now. He’s gone.”

Some Young and the Restless spoilers have suggested that a completely new individual will enter Genoa City to play Adam Newman on Y&R. While this is certainly always possible, it’s hard to overlook that fact that whenever Celeb Dirty Laundry does polls about who best to play Adam Newman on The Young and the Restless, 80 percent of those surveyed choose Michael Muhney.

The Inquisitr reported that Daytime Confidential’s Jamey Giddens asserts there will be a new face on Y&R as Adam Newman and that Michael Muhney will not be getting his old role back. But despite Giddens’ comment, fans are ever hopeful when reading Young and the Restless spoilers and hope to hear that Michael Muhney will return again to Genoa City as Adam Newman.

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]