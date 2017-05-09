Could Christina Aguilera be featured on the upcoming fall season of The Voice?

As the 12th season of the NBC singing competition continues, fans are wondering who will be featured on the series’ 13th season. However, the network has confirmed just one Season 13 coach and that’s Miley Cyrus.

As fans may recall, Cyrus appeared on The Voice as a guest mentor for the contestants of Christina Aguilera during the show’s 10th season and was later featured on the series’ first two-male, two-female season with Adam Levine, Alicia Keys, and Blake Shelton.

At the end of last year, after Christina Aguilera left her coaching position after Season 10, NBC confirmed Cyrus’ Season 13 return.

In a statement, Paul Telegdy, the president of the alternative and reality group, told press, “With Miley returning for Season 13, we’re truly ecstatic about the unmatched musical know-how and talent coming together in our coming seasons.”

Meanwhile, Christina Aguilera went unmentioned.

Was Christina Aguilera fired? Although NBC has never mentioned any such thing, the singer hasn’t been seen on the show since its 10th season and when it comes to her future with the show, nothing is promised.

In addition, there have been ongoing rumors regarding her alleged feuds with her co-stars, including a reported issue with Gwen Stefani, who she used to alternate roles with on the show.

“[Christina Aguilera] wants Gwen out of the picture and is already throwing mini-tantrums about it,” a source told Radar Online last March. “She said that Gwen is ‘not vocally talented’ and would not be on the show at all anymore if it was not for her relationship with Blake.”

Gwen Stefani joined The Voice during Season 7 and returned to the show for Seasons 9 and 12. As for Christina Aguilera, she was with the show when it began in 2011 and continued to appear on the show during Season 2, 3, 5, 8, and 10.

In other Christina Aguilera news, the singer appears to be focused on her fiancé, Matt Rutler, and her kids, nine-year-old Max and two-year-old Summer. As People Magazine reported days ago, Aguilera recently shared a personal home video on her Instagram page which featured Rutler and their children enjoying time together around their Los Angeles home.

“Grateful for every second of every day,” Christina Aguilera wrote in the caption of the clip.

Christina Aguilera began dating her current partner, Matt Rutler, in 2010 after filing for divorce from her former husband, Jordan Bratman, and in February 2014, they became engaged.

“Having just moved into a beautiful new home we call ‘the Sanctuary,’ having a baby, and now being excited to get back to work, I have my hands full and am not in a rush to set a date,” Christina Aguilera explained to E! News in 2015. “I want to plan it and cherish the moment, while not feeling rushed. So when the schedule is more clear and I can take some downtime again, I can focus on that. Our love is secure enough that we don’t need a wedding to prove our love and commitment.”

One year later, Christina Aguilera spoke to Women’s Health, revealing that while she and Matt Rutler do talk about their future wedding, they had not yet made any firm plans to walk down the aisle.

“We discuss it when we’re snuggling in bed,” she said, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight in 2016. “But it’s a casual conversation.”

Christina Aguilera has not yet spoken out about the possibility of a Voice return.

