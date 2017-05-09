‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Allegedly Says The N-Word, Outrage Ensues

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner — best known for her role as Sansa Stark — has found herself in a bit of hot water after a video of her emerged allegedly using the N-word.

The video, which popped up on Twitter, seemed to show Sophie with a few of her friends, and it seems that she hollered the N-word unprovoked and needlessly.

You can check out the video in question below.

NEW: sophie turner says the n word casually and laughs about it and this marks the end of this updates account 🙂 pic.twitter.com/N6pS330vaw — game of thrones news (@gameofupdates) May 9, 2017

While there seems to be no question that Sophie said “what’s up,” there is some debate as to whether the Game of Thrones star actually said the N-word.

According to New York Magazine, the actress was with her sometime boyfriend, Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers, when they were touring around Manhattan. When they stopped at a private gym, the video in question was recorded.

“The video was posted on Instagram by Brendan Fallis, a DJ/fitness guru. (He is set to marry fellow Instagram socialite Hannah Bronfman this coming weekend, but that’s neither here nor there.) Fallis deleted the video from his Instagram “story” yesterday, but he kept a few other workout clips featuring Turner and Jonas public. In the deleted video, Turner appears to say “What’s up, my n—” to Fallis. Jonas and Fallis laugh in response.”

Sophie Turner denies claims that she used a racial slur: “I would never use such an abhorrent word.” https://t.co/n5fgPP1glM pic.twitter.com/uR4bJPkTmR — E! News (@enews) May 9, 2017

Almost instantly, people took to Twitter to call out the Game of Thrones star, according to the International Business Times.

And this isn’t the first time the actress has found herself in a mess, which is what made people go against her even harder.

“It’s not Turner’s first time finding herself in the middle of a controversy. Last year, the actress made a joke about being a pansexual, after tweeting a photo of a woman wearing a pot over her head and saying, “I’ve been having PANsexual thoughts recently.” She also hashtagged the post with “#confessiontime,” which led some to believe the actress was coming out. In a follow-up post, Turner said her tweet was just a joke. “Okay guys… so this wasn’t my coming out. Merely a pun. But I’m actually overwhelmed by all of the love and support. In a time when there feels like there is such a divide, it’s so important that we support each other through things like this.”

Fortunately, however, it seems like this was all much ado about nothing because as soon as the controversy hit the Internet, the Game of Thrones star took to the media to issue a statement about the incident.

According to TooFab, Sophie said that she would never say such a racist, disgusting word, and she insisted that people misunderstood what she was saying.

“I used the word ‘motherf*ckers’ in a recent video posted in an Instagram story and not a hateful racial slur that has been suggested,” she said in a statement. “I am incredibly upset that anyone would think otherwise, and I want to make it clear that I would never use such an abhorrent word.”

So, that’s definitely some good news for the Game of Thrones star and her fans, who seem to have tamped back the comments against her.

For those of you who aren’t outraged by all of this, you can catch the young Game of Thrones star on HBO when the show returns for its penultimate season in July.

