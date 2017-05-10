WWE News: Stone Cold Steve Austin Finally Reveals His Current Status With WWE

For the first time in years, Stone Cold Steve Austin wasn’t present for WrestleMania 33 weekend in Orlando this year, and that created a lot of speculation about his status with WWE. The WWE Universe was surprised to hear that Stone Cold wouldn’t be present for the WWE Hall of Fame inductions of DDP and Kurt Angle. A lot of people are concerned that Austin’s absence means that he’s not on the best terms with the company.

It was reported shortly after WrestleMania that Stone Cold’s contract with WWE was allowed to expire. The deal was in place for Austin to produce content for the WWE Network and feature the “Stone Cold podcast” as well, but it has now expired. It wasn’t surprising given the backlash against the show after the interview with Dean Ambrose last year. There hasn’t been another edition of the podcast since on the WWE Network.

Between his contract with WWE expiring and his absence in Orlando for the grandest stage of them all, the WWE Universe wanted to know exactly what Austin’s status was with the company. He’s rarely appeared on WWE television, and his contract expiring with the company made many fans believe that they had seen the last of Stone Cold Steve Austin on WWE programming. However, Austin recently offered an explanation.

Despite all the speculation about his WWE status, Stone Cold finally revealed during a guest appearance on Lilian Garcia’s “Making Their Way To The Ring” podcast that he’s still a part of the WWE family, and there doesn’t seem to be any major heat between him and the company. Austin had the following to say about it:

“I’m still a part of the WWE, I still keep in contact with a lot of the guys and girls and Vince and Triple H and everybody, so I’m still you know in with the WWE.”

Stone Cold has been coy about his status with the company, but he wants to make it very clear that he’s still a part of the WWE family. The two parties will do business again at some point in future. It’s highly unlikely Austin would ever wrestle again inside a WWE ring, but an appearance or more work on the WWE Network is only a matter of time. Stone Cold just may not be under contract with the company for a very long time.

For the time being, Stone Cold’s status with WWE will have to remain in doubt. His next appearance for the company is unknown, but it’s only a matter of time before it happens. Austin’s appearances have become a rarity on WWE programming, which is both a good and a bad thing. That is why the “Stone Cold podcast” was such a well-liked show on the WWE Network because it gave the fans something new with Stone Cold.

The interview with Dean Ambrose may have left a sour taste in the mouths of many people, but there’s been a rumor going around that Stone Cold could return to interview The Undertaker following his retirement at WrestleMania 33. The WWE Universe would love to see that happen, especially if it’s The Texas Rattlesnake asking him the big questions. That edition of the “Stone Cold podcast” would bring back Austin in a big way.

Stone Cold Steve Austin represents the WWE product as much as anyone in history. His relationship with Vince McMahon, HHH is fine. At most, there are just some complications between Austin and the company that has caused Stone Cold to let his deal with the company expire. He wasn’t at WrestleMania 33, but until there is substantial news about there being bigger issues between the two parties, everything should be fine.

[Featured Image by WWE]