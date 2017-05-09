Cynthia Bailey Opens Up About Phaedra Parks Scandal: Is This Why Peter Thomas Walked Off?

Cynthia Bailey didn’t get caught up in the drama on this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, as she shared her journey through her divorce and her journey to finding a new home. But there wasn’t much drama going on between herself and her ex-husband, Peter Thomas, as the two of them separated and divorced in a cordial manner. But when Peter showed up at the reunion special, he decided to walk off the set. Many people questioned why Thomas decided to walk off, and Cynthia has hinted that it could be due to Phaedra Parks’ lies. After the final part of the reunion aired on Bravo, viewers are now starting to understand what Peter may have known all along.

According to a new Bravo report, Cynthia Bailey is now opening up about what she felt when Phaedra was caught in a lie. The cameras caught Bailey with her mouth open. She was truly shocked to hear the lies that Phaedra had been spreading about her former friend. It was even more shocking that Porsha Williams believed everything Parks was saying.

“My heart went out to Kandi. She had been battling the lies that Phaedra and Porsha said about her all season. It’s really disgusting and sad to see grown women make up blatant, disgusting rumors about each other with absolutely no remorse, receipts, or confirmation of truth. I honestly believe that if the vicious lies don’t stop amongst our circle, it will be our downfall. There should be limits morally and legally as to how far you are willing to go to try to hurt someone and their family. I was grateful to not have been affiliated with this garbage in any way. Thank God the truth finally came out, and Kandi was vindicated,” Cynthia Bailey explained on her Bravo blog, and it doesn’t sound like she has any sympathy for her co-star.

This lie could be what caused Peter to walk off the stage. Cynthia Bailey didn’t reveal whether Thomas may have known about this, but he did reveal that he felt Parks was lying. And he was tired of listening to her paint a picture of herself that wasn’t what he knew. Out of respect for Cynthia, he walked off and told the cameras that he hoped Bailey would leave The Real Housewives of Atlanta, as she shouldn’t be associated with these people.

It doesn’t sound like Cynthia knew that Phaedra was behind the rumors that surfaced during the season about Kandi Burruss. She was completely shocked, and she knew that the lie was one of the most dramatic things to happen on a Real Housewives reunion show. Andy Cohen had teased that this four-part reunion special was historical in nature, but no one really expected it to be this dramatic. And Bailey was so exhausted that she went straight home.

“After the reunion I went home, took a long hot shower, ate a big piece of my birthday cake, prayed, and went to bed. It had been a very long day. All the energy from the lies, screaming, inappropriate sex talk, name calling, and cursing was just too dark, toxic, and negative spiritually for me. I was exhausted and just wanted to wash the day off and focus on something positive,” Cynthia Bailey pointed out, according to Bravo.

What do you think of Cynthia Bailey’s comments about her co-star? Do you think Peter walked off the set because he knew that Phaedra was lying about her co-star, or do you think he just had a feeling that she couldn’t be trusted?

