Harry Styles,Tess Ward Dating: Who Is The Ex One Direction Star’s Rumored Girlfriend And Why He’s Into Her

Harry Styles made headlines with his solo debut album, Sign of the Times, and a music video was recently released. But more than that, fans are excited to know about his rumored girlfriend, Tess Ward. What is there to know about the cookbook author?

Styles is secretly dating Ward, according to a report from The Sun. The former One Direction crooner’s girlfriend is no stranger to the world of media. The 27-year-old foodie is known for her book The Naked Diet, which was published in 2015 and contains recipes for clean eating. Ward traveled to India when she was 18, and while there, she contracted a parasitic infection that made her change the way she eats.

Ward studied the History of Art and graduated from the University of Leeds. Harry Styles’ new girl then joined Le Cordon Blue, where she underwent gastronomic training, according to her LinkedIn profile. She is also a blogger and is behind the site, The Yes Chef. With her expertise in cooking, she has served as a consultant for companies, including Itsu and Grey Goose. She has also worked as a freelance journalist for Grazia magazine.

Apart from her time in the kitchen, Tess also does some modeling. In February, she shared her modeling beginnings with Phoenix magazine, saying that she started when she was 19. Fashion was her first interest, but Ward said that food has her “whole heart.”

“When I was 19. I did it briefly but it didn’t really completely sing to my heart so I decided to take a break from it for a while.”

Not only does she post stylish photos on Instagram, but her portfolio can be found on Models 1. In the same magazine interview, Tess revealed the pieces of wardrobe she cannot do without.

“Leather trousers and oversized jumpers. Exactly the same thing for day and night, with a good bit of bling and a pair of heels thrown in.“

Ward is not only awesome in the kitchen, but she is also conscious about her physical well-being, engaging in activities like kickboxing and yoga. To keep fit, she does spinning once or twice a week, reformer pilates, and other calming exercises.

As for her romance with Harry Styles, Tess was said to have been introduced to the singer by mutual friends, as reported by Bizarre. A source revealed that there was an undeniable spark between the two the moment they met. Friends of the 23-year-old “Sign of the Times” singer reportedly said that Harry sees Tess as someone with whom he can have a long-term relationship.

“As soon as Harry met Tess there was an instant spark between them. They really bonded over their mutual love of quirky fashion and food – and things turned romantic quickly.”

Harry could also be smitten by the fact that she is a confident woman, based on her favorite advice for all the ladies out there, which is to not “get distracted by other people’s opinions. The woman who doesn’t require validation from others is a powerful force!”

Harry and Tess have reportedly gone out on several dates, and she has already met his friends, including personal stylist Lou Teasdale. According to a source, Styles sees Ward as different from the girls he dated in the past, and he’s careful not to ruin anything that they have right now. Despite the rumors, Harry and Tess have yet to confirm their relationship. They have, however, been spotted together in public one time, when Harry was driving his car, and Tess was sitting beside him in the passenger seat, The Sun mentioned in a separate report.

[Featured Image by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images]