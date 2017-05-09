Bethenny Frankel Warns Viewers About Comment On ‘RHONY’: Is The Damage Done?

Bethenny Frankel has always owned who she is, and she doesn’t care that people bring up things from the past on The Real Housewives of New York. Her co-stars have revealed that she likes to dish it out, but can’t take it. However, Frankel has proven that she can indeed own her issues when they are brought up.

On The Real Housewives of New York, Ramona Singer brought up the softcore film and asked Bethenny about her daughter, Bryn. Apparently, Singer was concerned about Bryn learning about the movie, but Bethenny felt she was trying to embarrass her co-star about the movie.

According to a new Bravo report, Bethenny Frankel is now revealing that Singer’s behavior will be highlighted once again on this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York. While many felt that Singer’s comments were just said to cause drama, others felt she was trying to rattle Bethenny. But when Frankel walked out, Ramona called her a witch. Clearly, Bethenny can take whatever she’s dishing out. So, what happens this week? Bethenny warned a fan of a statement, and she challenged her Twitter followers to find it.

“So I’m ready to revive my porn career again. I’m not having sex anyway, so I may as well get paid. Thoughts? #Skinnygirlporn,” Bethenny Frankel revealed on Twitter a few days ago after Ramona Singer brought up her old softcore movie she filmed years ago while living in Los Angeles and being desperate for money.

“She was so out of line. You handled it well Bethenny,” one person tweeted to Frankel, to which Bethenny replied, “There is a sentence on this wed’s episode that sums it up. Let me know when you figure it out.”

Perhaps Bethenny Frankel is referring to some of the out-of-line comments that Ramona will share on The Real Housewives of New York, and it sounds like another one is coming this Wednesday. Maybe the comment isn’t directed at Bethenny Frankel, but it could be directed at their mutual co-stars. It will be interesting to see if Ramona is out of line and what she said that has Frankel calling her out on Twitter.

Frankel has been cordial with Ramona for years. While they haven’t been the best of friends, they have shared some great times. But Bethenny Frankel may not be eager to work things out with Ramona this time, as she included her daughter, Bryn, in the drama. It will be interesting to see how the season progresses, but their friendship could be over and the damage could be done. Bethenny hasn’t said whether she would forgive Ramona, but she has no problem pointing out Singer’s behavior on The Real Housewives of New York.

“There has been a lot of “Bethenny can dish it out but can’t take it” talk. That episode appeared as me taking it pretty much the entire time. As for Dorinda’s comment about my not having cracks, she must have watched a different show for the past decade. My entire life and relationships have been full of cracks. The dinner was like The Twilight Zone. I own every inch of my past. I’m elated that my crappy acting career has been upgraded to my being a former porn star. If anyone can monetize that now, it is me. As for the cute and calculated concern, you decide for yourself what the intent was,” Bethenny Frankel revealed on her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of New York a few weeks ago.

What do you think of Bethenny Frankel’s tweet about Ramona? Do you think their friendship is over?

