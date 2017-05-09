WWE Rumors & Spoilers: ‘SmackDown Live’ Results Include Latest On ‘Backlash’ PPV, Randy Orton, & Jinder Mahal

The latest WWE SmackDown Live spoilers from Tuesday’s episode include recent updates for the ongoing champions feud between Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal. Also, “The Queen” Charlotte Flair was looking for revenge, as will current WWE SmackDown Women’s champion Naomi and Becky Lynch. After brutal attacks at Payback and on last week’s show, Orton and Charlotte were looking for more “payback” against new foes. Additionally, there are some Backlash pay-per-view match updates for later this month, and it is quite a show to check out.

For fans who want to avoid all of the spoiler results below, it’s best to wait until 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday night to watch the full show. It will be shown on television via USA Network at its regular time. Otherwise, the updated results are here, as the latest event is being held in London, England, during the daytime for the United States.

As WrestleZone reported on Tuesday, the SmackDown show taping was taking place over at the O2 Arena in London, England, and began around 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time or 7:30 p.m. local time for the U.K. Early on, the show opened with the return of “The Viper” Randy Orton. The WWE World Champion was back after recently being attacked by Jinder Mahal at Payback in the House of Horrors match. Once Orton was in the ring cutting his promo, other superstars arrived, including No. 1 contender Jinder Mahal, U.S. Champion Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, and Sami Zayn. They all brawled in the ring to set up a six-man tag match for later on.

The opening match of the show featured the women’s division on display as Becky Lynch and Natalya battled in the ring. Ultimately, it was Natalya with a victory over the “Irish Lass Kicker” as Nattie got a surprise roll-up pinfall for the win. In addition to this match, the women’s division received an announcement backstage about what their matchup will be for Backlash. The team of Charlotte, Becky, and Naomi is scheduled to take on Natalya, Carmella, and Tamina in a six-woman tag team match for the pay-per-view.

In other action, Erick Rowan defeated Luke Harper in a singles match. Shinsuke Nakamura came out to challenge Dolph Ziggler to a match for the latest show. However, “The Showoff” refused the invitation and challenged Nakamura to a Backlash PPV match instead.

In tag team action, Tyler Breeze and Fandango (aka “The Fashion Police”) teamed up to take on The Ascension. Breeze and Fandango got the win as they continue their momentum towards a shot at The Usos for the tag team titles later this month.

The main event match saw Jinder Mahal, Baron Corbin, and Kevin Owens getting the win over opponents Sami Zayn, AJ Styles, and the WWE World Champion Randy Orton. Not only did the new No. 1 contender Mahal get the pinfall victory, but he did so by pinning the champion, Randy Orton. Will this be a precursor of what’s to come this month at the Backlash PPV?

Professional wrestling fans can watch the entire episode that was taped earlier from London, England tonight. The SmackDown Live show begins Tuesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on the USA Network. Cable and satellite subscribers may also be able to log into the USA network’s website to see the live feed.

