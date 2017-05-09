Luann D’Agostino Scared Husband Will Cheat On Her Again If He’s Left Alone?

Luann D’Agostino wasn’t happy with her Real Housewives of New York co-stars after she learned that they all knew about Thomas D’Agostino’s cheating last year. Bethenny Frankel learned about the cheating from a friend, who had seen it with her own eyes. She had texted a picture to Bethenny, who struggled with the truth. Should she tell Luann and possibly ruin a relationship? Or should she keep it to herself and hope that Luann knew about her cheating boyfriend? Rather than keep it to herself, Bethenny asked her Real Housewives of New York co-stars for advice. She chose to share the truth, and many expected Luann to dump Thomas. But she chose to marry him instead, and many have questioned her priorities in life since then.

According to a new Bravo report, Luann D’Agostino is now revealing that her love life is still her top priority. While the country selected a new president, she was more interested in planning her wedding. Her Real Housewives of New York co-stars were concerned for the country’s future, and Luann was thinking about her wedding dresses. As she explains, she thought it was more fun.

Just Pinned to Bravo Obsession: Find Out Who LuAnn de Lesseps Doesn't Trust This Season on 'RHONY' https://t.co/yvSnQIVLvI pic.twitter.com/bjWWC44eVl — Pop Pastiche (@PopPastiche) April 21, 2017

“I’d much rather go to a surprise birthday party than an election party! Emotions ran high during last November’s election, and I was glad when it was over. With my wedding only six weeks away, I was much more focused on love than politics. Tom and I had a few friends over to watch the results, and then I turned my focus back to wedding planning. Much more fun!” Luann D’Agostino explains in her Bravo blog, revealing that she didn’t really care too much about the presidential election that took place in the fall.

Instead, D’Agostino preferred to plan her wedding to Thomas instead. And that’s very interesting to some of the viewers, as he had cheated on her just months before. Some people thought she should have given him time to prove himself to her, but Luann took him back very fast and slammed her co-stars for warning her about him. She wanted him, and she ignored all the red flags.

“I’ve always said that at parties it’s better to say an Irish goodbye and leave without drawing the host’s attention, especially when the party’s in full swing. So when Tom came to pick me up for a dinner that night, I left quietly, happy that I was able to celebrate Ramona’s birthday with her, yet excited to spend the rest of the evening with the man I love,” Luann D’Agostino points out in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of New York, revealing that she would much rather go for dinner with Thomas than be with Ramona Singer at her surprise birthday party.

It is interesting that Luann D’Agostino would rather spend time with Thomas and plan her wedding than anything else. It could be because she’s in love with the idea of being a married woman, something that was brought up last year on The Real Housewives of New York. But she could also be insecure about him. Maybe she’s worried that he will cheat on her again if he’s left alone, and she would much rather go out for dinner with him and be physically with him than let him have a boys night out with his friends while she hangs with her Real Housewives of New York co-stars.

What do you think of Luann D’Agostino ditching her friends and even the election for her relationship with a cheater? Do you think she’s so dedicated to him because she’s scared of finding him cheating on her again?

[Featured Image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images For New York Fashion Week: The Shows]