Selena Gomez and her family were seen attending The Weeknd’s Dallas concert over the weekend.

Following their red carpet debut at the Met Gala last Monday (May 1), Selena Gomez brought several family members, including her cousin Priscilla DeLeon and her nephew Aiden, along with her to her boyfriend’s “Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour” show at the American Airlines Center in Texas.

On May 8, People Magazine confirmed Selena Gomez’s time at the show and revealed that her appearance came just days after her mother, Mandy Teefy, expressed her approval of her romance with The Weeknd on Instagram.

As the magazine revealed, Teefy shared a comment on a photo of Selena Gomez and The Weeknd at the Met Gala, which read, “Glowing, smiling, looking health and equal love. Mama is happy XO.”

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) began dating months ago and confirmed their romance publicly with a joint outing in Santa Monica, California, on January 10.

“It’s getting better and better between [Selena Gomez] and [Abel] each and every day,” a source told Hollywood Life on May 8. “As they learn more about each other their bond and love grows, Selena says she has to pinch herself sometimes, to check that she’s not dreaming!”

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have been around the world since debuting their romance. In fact, in just a few months time, they’ve been to France, Brazil, Amsterdam, Colombia, and Canada.

“[Abel] loves absolutely everything about [Selena Gomez] — her beauty, talent, intelligence, her body — but he says his two favorite things about Selena are her smile, which makes him weak at the knees, and her heart.”

“He loves how caring and sweet [Selena Gomez] is, and how generous and kind she is to her fans, friends and family,” the source added.

Prior to his relationship with Selena Gomez, The Weeknd dated model Bella Hadid for nearly two years. Meanwhile, Selena Gomez was involved in an on-and-off romance with Justin Bieber for several years, and shortly after she and The Weeknd went public, he made a point to diss the “Starboy” singer’s music.

During Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s red carpet appearance earlier this month, they nearly suffered an awkward run-in with his ex-girlfriend, who attended the event with her sister Gigi Hadid and several friends, including Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Although the couple was never spotted crossing paths with Hadid, the model was said to be upset about their PDA.

“Bella [Hadid] is crushed after having to see Selena [Gomez] look so in love with Abel [Tesfaye] at the Met Ball,” an insider told Hollywood Life after the event.

“Selena and Abel really looked like a stunning couple at the ball and it hurt Bella’s heart to see her ex, in person, look so happy with his gorgeous new girlfriend,” the source continued. “Bella wants to move on from Abel and wishes the best for him, but it was hard for her to see all of the heavy PDA right in front of her face at the Met Ball.”

In other Selena Gomez news, the singer and actress appears to be quite healthy after traveling to rehab in Tennessee at the end of last year to address several issues pertaining to her mental health.

While Gomez canceled her “Revival World Tour” last year months before it was set to wrap, she is now focused on a healthier lifestyle as she tends to her hit Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why, and upcoming album.

