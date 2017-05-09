For Kourtney Kardashian, age isn’t a number. Over the weekend, the 38-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and mother of three celebrated rumored boyfriend Younes Bendjima’s 24th birthday.

As her drama with former partner Scott Disick continues to play out on their E! network reality series, Kardashian appears to be focused on her alleged new man.

According to a report by E! News on May 9, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima were spotted celebrating his special day over the weekend at Il Cielo restaurant in Beverly Hills, California. As the outlet explained, Kardashian and Bendjima arrived at the restaurant around 9:30 p.m. on May 5 and remained at the venue for about three hours.

In photos from their romantic night out, Kourtney Kardashian, who wore a pair of striped pants with a denim jacket, was seen walking arm in arm with her rumored beau.

Kourtney Kardashian was seen filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians early in the day on May 5 before reportedly driving to the home of former boxer Younes Bendjima. From there, Kardashian and Bendjima were said to have traveled to Il Cielo in his Ferrari.

In the restaurant, the alleged couple was reportedly seen “getting cozy” as they held hands and kissed.

“[Kourtney Kardashian] and Younes have seen each other several times in the last week,” a source told E! News days ago. “It’s been casual, but they are really getting to know each other and having fun.”

According to the source, Kourtney Kardashian, who was linked to 23-year-old Justin Bieber last year, originally met one another during Paris Fashion Week last October and have been secretly dating ever since.

“[Kourtney Kardashian] really likes him and will text him to meet up whenever she has time without her kids,” the insider said.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, the father of her three children, 7-year-old Mason, 4-year-old Penelope, and 2-year-old Reign, have been at war during recent episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians due to his ongoing antics with other women. As fans have seen in recent weeks, Kim Kardashian was furious to find Disick with another woman while in Dubai for an event and later hooked up with a second woman while in Costa Rica with their family.

While Disick has certainly been spending tons of time with other women, the E! News source claims he isn’t a fan of Kourtney Kardashian’s rumored new relationship with Bendjima.

“Scott doesn’t like [Kourtney Kardashian] dating Younes at all,” the source revealed. “He doesn’t want to see photos of them or know about it. Kourtney has tried to give Scott a heads up that he might be seeing photos, but Scott can’t stand seeing her with someone else, especially Younes.”

“Whether they are together or not, Scott gets really jealous when he sees or hears about Kourtney with anyone,” another insider explained. “He’ll always love her, regardless of their status.”

Kourtney Kardashian called it quits with Scott Disick in July of 2015 after nine years and three kids. At the time, Disick had been caught spending time with ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli in the South of France. Months later, Kardashian began stepping out with Bieber in Los Angeles.

To see more of Kourtney Kardashian and her family, including Scott Disick, tune into new episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 13 on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.

