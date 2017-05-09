‘Psych’ Holiday Movie To Come In December After Three Years Off Air

After having been off the air since 2014, the cast of the popular television show Psych are finally returning for a two-hour holiday movie special in December.

Psych was a Sherlock Holmes-esque crime comedy that aired from July 7, 2006 until March 26, 2014. It starred James Roday as “psychic” Shawn Spencer, and Dulè Hill as Shawn’s best friend and sidekick, Burton Guster, or Gus. Psych also featured Maggie Lawson as Detective Juliet O’Hara, Shawn’s love interest; Timothy Omundson as Detective Carlton Lassiter, Juliet’s partner; Kristen Nelson as police chief Karen Vick; and Corbin Bernsen as Shawn’s father, Henry Spencer.

Shawn Spencer is not actually a psychic but instead has the ability to observe things in the world around him that no one else notices. This hyperawareness, combined with an eidetic memory, makes Shawn the perfect detective. Shawn’s childish personality, however, does not. Instead, Shawn convinces Gus to help him fool everyone into believing that Shawn is a psychic. Shawn and Gus open up a psychic detective agency, under the name Psych, and wait for people to hire them. Shawn and Gus also work with the Santa Barbara Police Department on many of their cases. Throughout Psych, the only people who know that Shawn is not actually psychic, other than Shawn himself, are Gus and Henry.

Psych developed quite a large following during the years it was on the air, and even after the series had ended. Although it was a Sherlock Holmes parody, Psych was excellently written, with lovable characters and interesting and hilarious plotlines. There were recurring gags, such as Shawn calling Carlton “Lassie” or hidden pineapples scattered throughout the episodes. Psych was not all comedy, some of the stories were more serious and heartwarming, or heart-wrenching. Fans were disappointed when Psych aired its series finale after an eight-year run, but were satisfied with the way the show ended.

Finally, three years later, Psych fans have a new reason to get excited. According to Variety, all of the main characters will be returning for Psych: The Movie, which is set to begin production on May 24. Psych: The Movie is said to pick up three years after where the series finale ended, when Shawn, Gus, and the others will “come together during the holidays after a mystery assailant targets one of their own.”

Psych: The Movie is co-written by James Roday and Steve Franks. They will both be executive producers, along with Dulè Hill. Franks will also direct the two-hour TV movie, which will air this December.

“‘Psych’ is a beloved part of our USA family, and what better time to reunite with family than the holidays,” said President of Entertainment Networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, Chris McCumber.

“Steve and James have taken the unique brand of comedy that the series honed over eight seasons and packed it in to a two-hour movie that successfully rekindles one of the greatest bro-mances in television history.”

Jeff Wachtel, Chief content officer of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, and the president of Universal Cable Productions, agreed with McCumber’s statement. Wachtel mentioned the fans of Psych and how wonderful they are. He expressed his joy at being able to give Psych fans this “gift” of Psych: The Movie and recognized how important it is to make the movie as enjoyable as possible.

“Steve, James, Dulè and the rest of the gang are all returning for a delightful holiday movie that will not – nay, dare not – disappoint!”

Psych fans may have to wait until December for Psych: The Movie, but considering that there has not been any new content in three years, seven months is not that long a time in the scheme of things. In the meantime, Psych fans can content themselves by keeping up with production details, or maybe even rewatching the whole series from the beginning.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]