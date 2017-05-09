‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea Tracks Down Chloe, Victoria And Phyllis Fight Over Billy

Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Chelsea continues to work on tracking down Chloe while Victoria and Phyllis fight over Billy.

Chelsea hunts down Chloe.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) will get an update on Jordan’s (Darnell Kirkwood) progress and will ask if he can help her find out who gave Chloe (Elizabeth Henrickson) a fake passport.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Jordan will tell Chelsea what he’s learned on Wednesday’s episode.

Next week on Y&R, it’s going to be one mother of a week. Mother’s Day just got a lot more scandalous! #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on May 5, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT

Chelsea will continue to search for Chloe, but her search will be stalled by whatever Jordan ends up revealing to her. Spoilers on Celeb Dirty Laundry suggest that the passport may end up being untraceable.

Victor (Eric Braeden) definitely would not be responsible for providing Chloe with a passport that could be traced back to him. Chelsea will have to dig deeper in order to figure out the truth.

Chelsea is not going to let Chloe get away with what she did to Adam and her family. Chelsea will end up feeling regretful that she ever did business with Victor.

Abby and Jack unite.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) will talk to Jack (Peter Bergman), hoping he can help her with a problem she is having. Victor has hired Scott (Daniel Hall) to help him out, and if he sees that Abby and Jack are aligning, he may warn Victor. Jack will tell Abby she needs to play her cards right and be cautious.

Next week on Y&R, someone’s life will be changed forever and a secret alliance will shake things up! #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 21, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) will walk in just as Jack is giving Abby advice. Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Abby and Jack may try to pull one over on Ashley, but she knows her daughter and her brother well so that probably won’t work out for them. Ashley will likely try to get the truth out of them and then try to offer her own advice.

Here’s to our #WCW this week… Abby Newman herself, @mel_ordway! #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on May 3, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

Victoria and Phyllis get into it.

Other Young and the Restless spoilers say that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will get into an argument with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). Phyllis will ask to talk with her, but Victoria will insist she’s too busy. Phyllis will try to clear the air about her blossoming relationship with Billy (Jason Thompson).

Here’s to our #WCW this week: savvy businesswoman Phyllis! How will Jack react to her confession? #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 26, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

Her comments will infuriate Victoria, which will lead to big trouble.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS at 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Staff/Getty Images]