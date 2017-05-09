Watch: Video Of Donald Trump With Barron In Rolls Royce Listening To Taylor Swift’s ‘Blank Space’

An old video of Donald Trump driving his Rolls Royce with son, Barron, sitting beside him listening to Taylor Swift is being shared across the internet. The footage was recorded in 2014 by Melania, who was sitting in the back seat of the luxury car.

Trump was driving the Rolls in Florida when he was spending time at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach. The camera shows the president at the wheel of his Rolls Royce Phantom at night with then-eight-year-old Barron Trump in the passenger seat. Taylor Swift’s hit song, “Blank Space,” was playing on the audio system. The Independence describes the scene as an “eery silence” despite the fact such catchy tune was being heard. Barron is seen glancing over at his dad, whose eyes are firmly focused on the road ahead.

The old Donald Trump video was recently unearthed and posted to Facebook. It’s getting a lot of attention for showing a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the Trump family. Melania first shared the video to social media in December 2014 with the caption, “Fun night with my two boys DJT & BWT.”

It’s unknown if Donald and Barron Trump were listening to Taylor Swift because she was on the radio or if it was track from her 1989 album, which was new at the time. Trump has never mentioned Taylor Swift’s music in the past nor played any of it during his campaign. It’s possible that Melania or Barron wanted to listen to Swift’s song in the video.

Life is far different now that Trump is president. Donald Trump no longer drives his personal automobiles given the fact he needs Secret Service protection everywhere he goes.Melania and Barron Trump were used to him being away on business trips or working long hours at the office, but now they see him once a week at the most — especially Barron. The now-11-year-old is seen approximately every 6 weeks or so. He was a part of the Easter Egg Roll at the White House last month when his mother hosted the event. He helped to sign cards and was part of his father’s introductory remarks before activities got underway.

Melania and Barron Trump are moving from New York City to the White House soon after the school year ends. The president said they found a “good” school for Barron to attend when he relocates. It hasn’t been revealed which private school the first son will be enrolled in.

The Washing Post reports that when asked about whether living in the White House would be good for Barron, Trump said he’ll be in a “cocoon” because he’ll be so well protected.

In recent months people have wondered whether Melania and Barron were ever going to move to the White House. Security costs are an average of $147,000 a day for Secret Service and NYPD detail. The Secret Service drive Donald Trump’s youngest son to school every day, which has been a nightmare for the parents of other students.

After Trump was elected, he said that his wife and son weren’t moving to Washington, D.C. until Barron completed his school year. The campaign was hard on him and they didn’t want to add to his stress by pulling him out of a school he loved in the middle of the year. What’s more, he has friends and sports activities he adores and he needed a sense of normalcy amid the chaos after his dad became president.

