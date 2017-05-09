‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spoilers: Is Owen Getting The Shock Of His Life?

Grey’s Anatomy spoilers are in, and it looks like Owen might be getting the shock of his life on an upcoming episode of the medical drama. As Grey’s Anatomy fans are aware, Owen has been in constant pain since the return of his old ex-friend Nathan Riggs. Riggs was engaged to his sister, Megan, who he cheated on, only for her to die in a plane accident.

With Riggs in Seattle, it’s a reminder for Owen that his sister is dead, but is she really dead? We know on Grey’s Anatomy even when someone is dead, they have a habit of popping up on the show anyway. That said, from the synopsis of an upcoming episode of the show, it seems like Megan might actually be alive, which means there’s a good chance we’ll see her in the flesh.

Grey’s Anatomy Fall Finale Preview: Kevin McKidd Talks Megan’s Impact on Owen/Nathan’s Reigniting Bromance https://t.co/YUIQzdmldc pic.twitter.com/fCzjF7u5px — Ellen & Patty (@Mr_MrsDempsey) November 17, 2016

Grey’s Anatomy spoilers via SpoilerTV, state that there’s some “life threatening news” that Owen will receive. Here’s the full synopsis.

“The doctors of Grey Sloan encounter a difficult case involving a dangerous patient. Meanwhile, Owen receives life-changing news that pushes Amelia to step up to support him, and Alex attends a medical conference after making a shocking discovery.”

So who might play Owen’s sister? Well, it seems like actress Bridget Regan has signed on to play that role. The question remains whether or not she’ll appear in another flashback or if she will arrive in Seattle.

Grey’s Anatomy: Maggie Learns the Cold Hard Truth About Meredith and Riggs https://t.co/PRfdmntPiw pic.twitter.com/DgmavNjDSv — Alexander Sky (@MyAlexanderSky) April 28, 2017

While we don’t know if Megan will turn up on Grey’s Anatomy with a beating heart, if she does turn out to be alive, she’s going to cause some problems for one couple. As we know, it looks like Meredith and Riggs are getting serious on Grey’s Anatomy. If she shows up to Seattle, this means their “will they won’t they” romance might be put on hold for good.

On the other side of Grey’s Anatomy spoilers, in the previous episode, we saw a small clip of Alex Karev calling up someone super official to track a person down. Who is he tracking down? Could it be Jo’s abusive husband? We’re not too sure as Alex didn’t get into details about who he was trying to find, but there’s a theory it might be Dr. Paul Stadler.

According to a previous spoilers post, Matthew Morrison will guest star on Grey’s Anatomy, and it’s heavily speculated that he’s Jo’s abusive ex. We know that a few months ago, Grey’s Anatomy producers were looking to fill the role of Dr. Paul Stadler, who was described as “a Caucasian actor in his mid-40s to play a new doctor who is “appealing, charismatic and charming” but also “manipulative” with a “scary dark side.”

Then Morrison was photographed on location filming with Justin Chambers (Alex) and director-actor Kevin McKidd (Owen). It’s said his appearance will take place at a medical conference. Does this mean Alex is intentionally trying to track him down? If he is, what’s his motivation behind it? We know Alex has a hot head, but this seems like a calculated move. Is he going to try and ask Paul to give Jo a divorce, so Jo is free to marry him? That’s a possibility, but it’s unlikely since Alex and Jo have said maybe three words to each other this whole season. Then again, we’re heading towards the season finale, so anything could happen.

What do you think about the latest Grey’s Anatomy spoilers?

[Featured Image by ABC]