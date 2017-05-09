Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie may soon be in much closer proximity to one another.

Nearly eight months after the couple called it quits following just two years of marriage, a source claims Brad Pitt is “hopeful” that his estranged wife and their six kids will soon be back together in Los Feliz.

“[Brad Pitt] is very hopeful that [Angelina Jolie] will buy a house close to their original home in Los Felix,” an insider revealed to Hollywood Life on May 9. “Ideally the house would be walking distance from his home.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie shared several homes during their years-long relationship, including homes in New Orleans, New York City, and France, but according to a report by Hollywood Life months ago, their children feel most at home in Los Feliz, where they’ve spent the majority of their childhood.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share three adopted children, Maddox, 15, from Cambodia, Pax, 13, from Vietnam, and Zahara, 12, from Ethiopia. They have also welcomed three children biologically, including their 10-year-old daughter Shiloh and their eight-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox.

Following her divorce filing against Brad Pitt, which included a request for full custody of their kids, Angelina Jolie relocated from her shared home with Pitt in Los Feliz to a rental home in Malibu, which is about an hour away. Now, however, she’s reportedly put in an offer of $25 million in hopes of purchasing the Cecile B. DeMille estate, which is located less than two miles away from Pitt’s home in Los Feliz.

“[Brad Pitt] and Angelina both agree that living close to each other would make the transition easier for the kids,” the source continued. “Neither one of them want the kids being shuffled back and forth between long distances, and Malibu is just too far away.”

According to a report by TMZ, Angelina Jolie’s potential new home boasts six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms and is located near a number of other celebrities homes belonging to the likes of Ellen Pompeo, Casey Affleck, Natalie Portman, Lauren Graham, Will.I.Am, and David Fincher.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie embarked on a messy divorce and custody battle after Jolie decided to end their marriage last September. However, according to Hollywood Life, they ultimately decided to settle their dispute privately.

Months ago, prior to their alleged agreement, a source claimed Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s kids were feeling homesick after being taken from their former home in Los Feliz.

“Angelina Jolie has been struggling with keeping the kids happy,” an insider told Hollywood Life last year. “It’s been weeks since the kids moved out of their home and they are getting homesick. The children are sad, miss the huge house they grew up in, and have been complaining to Angelina that they want to go home. The older children are not happy with the situation while the younger kids are having trouble understanding why they can’t just go home.”

As the outlet explained, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Los Feliz home was a favorite of their children.

“The Los Feliz home has been where the kids have spent most of their time growing up,” the insider continued. “[Brad Pitt] has built a huge skate ramp for the kids on the property and they all have their own rooms there too. They may have lots of houses but the Los Feliz house has always been home.”

