Prince’s Family Holding Back Unreleased Songs, Waiting For New Reality TV Show

Highly anticipated new music from Prince, which has never been released before, was expected to appear on a new album on April 21 to mark the one-year anniversary of Prince’s death, but the late singer’s family members didn’t let that happen.

Deliverance: Prince EP of unreleased tracks to arrive on anniversary of death https://t.co/2oo6PMxocz pic.twitter.com/eqeVZZJRoZ — Ghost (@laughs4SNG) May 7, 2017

Price’s family members are planning to feature the late singer’s new music as part of an upcoming reality show focusing on Prince’s life and how his death has changed the lives of family members.

While a reality TV show about Prince’s life is in the early stages of development and has no deal to air yet, new music by Prince – previously unheard by his fans – was supposed to be released on April 21, the one-year anniversary of his death.

But Prince’s family members, who seem adamant about making the reality show about the late singer’s life, prevented the late music legend’s one-time collaborator George Ian Boxhill from releasing a new album titled Deliverance EP last month, according to a new report cited by TMZ.

Prince’s Estate Ordered to Pay $1 Million to Block ‘Deliverance’ EP Release https://t.co/CFtctmkn2v pic.twitter.com/FIgsur7ow5 — TheWrap (@TheWrap) May 3, 2017

The controversial Deliverance EP was supposed to feature a collection of previously unreleased new music by Prince, but the late singer’s estate and family members went to court to demand Boxhill turn over the music to them so they could debut the new music of Prince as part of the upcoming TV show.

The good news for Prince fans is that new music will be released one way or another, and from the looks of it, it’ll be part of the reality show. The bad news is that there’s no telling when the TV show would be released, as it’s only in the early stages of development.

The new album from Prince, who was a very private person and would probably have never approved any TV show docuseries about his life, even jumped to No. 1 on iTunes’ pre-order chart shortly before its release was blocked by Minnesota judge, who demanded Boxhill to “deliver all of the recordings acquired through his work with Paisley Park Enterprises” back to Prince’s estate, according to the New York Times.

Boxhill is reportedly fighting the federal lawsuit that was filed by Prince’s family members, who demanded that the producer of the controversial new album give the previously unreleased music by Prince back to the estate.

In the federal lawsuit filed against Boxhill, who wanted to release Prince’s new music last month on the day of the one-year anniversary of the music legend’s death, Prince’s estate accused the new album’s co-producer of violating the terms of his agreement with the late singer.

The lawsuit states that Boxhill kept copies of certain new music tracks by Prince, “waited until after Prince’s tragic death,” and now wants to release new album by Prince without the “authorization of the Estate and in violation of the agreement and applicable law.”

Shortly after the scheduled release of Prince’s new album was halted by the judge, Boxhill released a statement, saying that the court order had “not enjoined the released single ‘Deliverance,'” meaning that the single would continue to be sold on iTunes.

While the restraining order, filed by Prince’s family members in an attempt to debut the music legend’s new music as part of their TV show, expired on May 3, the federal court could extend it, but it could come at a heavy price to Prince’s family members.

Prince fans have apparently split their opinions about the judge blocking the release of new album. From one point of view, Boxhill could really be violating his agreements with the late singer, while from the other point of view, Prince would have never approved any form of reality show about his private life.

The court order has indefinitely delayed the release of new music, which is obviously bad news for Prince fans.

