Voting has closed for The Voice Top 10, and iTunes is revealing who might be in danger of elimination before next week’s semifinals.

The Voice Top 10 voting is complete, and iTunes shows that two artists made it into the Top 10. This means that each purchase, which counts as one vote, is multiplied by five and virtually guarantees their advancement to next week. Here is the full list of iTunes placements at the close of voting at noon ET.

9. Hunter Plake – “Higher Love” (originally by Steve Winwood)

10. Lauren Duski – “Tell Me Why” (Wynonna Judd)

14. Brennley Brown – “Anyway” (Martina McBride)

17. Jesse Larson – “Jungle Love” (The Time)

19. Aliyah Moulden – “Jealous” (Labrinth)

22. Chris Blue – “24K Magic” (Bruno Mars)

26. TSoul – “At This Moment” (Billy Vera & the Beaters)

72. Lilli Passero – “Unforgettable” (Nat King Cole)

89. Vanessa Ferguson – “Doo Wop (That Thing)” (Lauryn Hill)

98. Mark Isaiah – “Sign of the Times” (Harry Styles)

This means that Team Gwen Stefani’s Hunter Plake and Team Blake Shelton’s Lauren Duski earned iTunes bonuses and have a very strong shot of advancing to next week’s semifinals. They were also the only artists to chart in last week’s Top 11. Team Gwen’s Brennley Brown is the only other artist to reach the Top 10 on iTunes, doing so in Top 12 Week.

As the chart shows, seven artists are bunched toward the top of the charts, with a very clear divide separating them from the other three artists. This week on The Voice will feature a Bottom Three, and with Team Adam Levine’s Lilli Passero and Mark Isaiah and Team Alicia Keys’ Vanessa Ferguson charting so much lower than everyone else, they may be in the most danger. Of course, iTunes is not everything, so it’s possible that one or two could have enough votes through other methods to slip through to next week.

One other artist who could potentially be in the bottom three is TSoul, considering he had to be saved by coach Blake Shelton during the playoffs rather than being voted through by the public, suggesting he doesn’t receive as much support as others. However, he has advanced through public vote every week since then, the only “Coach save” to do so.

The Bottom Three will each perform a new song during Tuesday night’s results show episode of The Voice, and only one will advance to next week’s semifinals. The other two will be eliminated from the competition. Mark has been in the bottom two the past two weeks but has advanced through The Voice Instant Save, though it remains to be seen if he can do it a third time, as Aaron Gibson did in Season 11. Mark advanced over Team Gwen’s Troy Ramey in Top 12 Week and Team Alicia’s Stephanie Rice in Top 11 Week.

The Voice’s Tuesday night results show will also feature performances by some of the biggest rising stars in the music industry. Pop singer Charlie Puth is set to perform his new single, “Attention,” from his upcoming album, while country star Maren Morris will be in the building to sing “I Could Use a Love Song,” the latest single from her album Hero.

Next week on The Voice will be a big one for dedicated voters. The semifinals round cuts the competition down from eight artists to four, who advance to the finale. The two artists who receive the lowest amount of votes are automatically eliminated, and the top three vote-getters advance to the finale. The middle three artists then have to sing one more time, and one advances to the finale while the other two are eliminated from the competition.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

[Featured Image by Tyler Golden/NBC]