‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Phaedra Parks Issues Vague Statement About Lies

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks was caught in a lie during Sunday night’s reunion special. Phaedra may have thought that she had fooled Porsha Williams into thinking that Kandi Burruss was out to get her, but when Porsha revealed that Phaedra had told her the rape accusations, Kandi called her out. All of a sudden, Phaedra had to defend herself on the reunion special, and her entire Real Housewives of Atlanta reputation was on the line. She never copped to the lie even though Andy Cohen kept asking her about it and it is possible that she simply didn’t know what to say to make it better again.

According to a new PEOPLE report, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks has finally issued a statement about the drama, and it sounds like she’s playing it vague. As a lawyer, Parks knows that it is better to say something vague so people can’t hold anything against her than issue specifics. Parks recently opened up to PEOPLE magazine about what happened on the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion and what she had to say didn’t make it any better for her.

Report: Bravo network, Real Housewives of Atlanta cut ties with Phaedra Parks https://t.co/BS1o6zvNt7 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/FBMS251U5i — The Root (@TheRoot) May 9, 2017

“Everything happens for a reason,” The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra has revealed to PEOPLE magazine about everything that went down on the show this season, including what happened on the reunion special.

It sounds like Parks is trying to take the responsibility off her and place it in the hands of Bravo. Maybe she will get fired for her lies, but if she gets fired, then people will say that she deserved it. If she decides to leave The Real Housewives of Atlanta by herself, people may question her story. This could be a way to admit her guilt.

“What’s meant to happen will happen,” Parks told PEOPLE about the lies she was caught in during the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion special, adding, “They say you’re set up to step up for the next thing, right? I know that I’m fortunate. I know that good things happen to me because I have my feet on frugal ground. I can’t regret anything, but I know it was destined to happen.”

It seems like she’s trying to convince herself that something better than TheReal Housewives of Atlanta will come her way if she leaves the show or gets fired. On the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion this past Sunday, Phaedra kept telling Porsha that she only repeated what she had heard herself.

Andy Cohen: I Was ‘Surprised’ by Phaedra Parks’ Lie During ‘RHOA’ Reunion https://t.co/gtxH1YKlOR pic.twitter.com/RvarBytLtN — Us Weekly (@usweekly) May 9, 2017

“I repeated it because I heard it,” Parks told Andy Cohen and Porsha during the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion on Sunday, adding, “Something was brought to me. I repeated what someone told me … I shouldn’t have repeated it … I screwed up … I’m sorry.”

Kandi Burruss was furious that her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star would lie about such a serious thing. As she pointed out, having the reputation of a rapist could ruin her entire career. And even though Parks is a lawyer, Kandi could potentially sue her former friend for defamation. As for Porsha, she seems devastated that she believed a comment that Parks supposedly made up. She truly trusted her friend, and she may be rethinking her relationships these days. No word on what will happen over the summer or the next season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

What do you think of the Real Housewives of Atlanta drama that played out on the final reunion special this past Sunday? Do you think this lie could potentially change the entire franchise, as it is a serious accusation to lie about someone else giving a friend drugs for the sake of sex?

[Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Warner Bros.]