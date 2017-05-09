Porsha Williams On ‘RHOA’ Betrayal: Is She Sending Phaedra A Message Through Ad?

Porsha Williams may have thought that Phaedra Parks had her back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion, as Phaedra had told her that Kandi Burruss had tried to drug her to have sex with her. Kandi kept denying the accusations, but Parks supposedly fed Williams lies about her former friend. Williams apparently didn’t realize that she was being used, so when she put the pieces together during the reunion, she broke down. Williams even put Phaedra on the spot, asking her about the accusations.

According to a new Instagram post, Porsha Williams is now speaking out after the reunion special but she isn’t saying something directly to her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars. Instead, Porsha is sharing a post about a weight loss product and she’s promoting the idea of getting rid of toxic waste. And maybe this is a clear message to her former friend, Phaedra.

Kandi Burruss May Sue Phaedra Parks & Porsha Williams https://t.co/bfvyLzPxw6 pic.twitter.com/1WATrY0EwZ — theJasmineBRAND.com (@thejasminebrand) May 9, 2017

“Get rid of Toxic waste today with ‘The Dump’, you can cleanse your body to dump all the waste and extra pounds! Porsha Williams #BodiedByPorsha Link in Bio #RHOA #RoadToABetterMe,” Porsha Williams revealed in a sponsored ad on Instagram.

Since the reunion special on Sunday, Porsha Williams hasn’t said anything on social media about what is going on in her life. Many fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta are wondering if they are indeed friends these days, but Phaedra and Porsha haven’t said anything. They are both keeping silent and one can imagine they are working through their issues. These ladies have revealed that it is tough to relive the reunion specials and more questions may have surfaced as a result of the reunion airing on Bravo. And it sounds like fans of the show had plenty of things to say.

“And, then played like she was the victim…when Kandi actually was the one. Had she not came off as trying to hurt Kandi herself, the “lie” would not have surfaced. So, she was neither a real friend to Phaedra either. I was a fan of both Porsha and Phaedra but when you are wrong….I will not be in support of that,” one person wrote on the Instagram post that Williams had shared, while another added, “I’m not a fan of Kandi either, I say fire everyone, these ladies aren’t in it for the sport they all money hungry! This show will never be the same, they’re running out of storylines so they are doing anything to stay on the show.”

There have been rumors that Phaedra could be leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Some people have speculated that she was fired because of her lies that were exposed at the reunion. Apparently, it’s very serious when someone lies about drugging others for the sake of rape. However, Parks may be leaving the show on her own accord. As one person pointed out on Instagram, Bravo should consider doing an overhaul on the cast, as the network did with The Real Housewives of New York.

One can imagine that Porsha Williams will return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta because she’s using the show to market various products. But it is possible that Phaedra will not return because she was caught in such a big lie. Since she’s a lawyer in Atlanta, she may want to protect her brand and her business. If her integrity is questioned as a lawyer, then her entire business and brand are in danger.

What do you think of Porsha Williams’ decision to stay silent on social media about her friendship with Phaedra Parks? Do you think they will both return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta next year to continue this case?

