Selena Gomez’s Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why, is returning for a second season.

Following the news of the show’s renewal, the 24-year-old singer and actress-turned-producer took to social media to express her excitement.

“Their story isn’t over. Season 2 of [13 Reasons Why] is coming,” Selena Gomez announced on Instagram on May 7.

Selena Gomez purchased the rights to Jay Asher’s book of the same name years ago and intended to turn the novel into a movie. Then, after Netflix approached her with the idea of a series, Gomez began producing the show alongside her mother, Mandy Teefy, and others.

Wish the rest of the crew was with us today. Overwhelmed with the response and love @13reasonswhy is receiving. Thank you to each beautiful person who has watched and talked about the message of our show.

Selena Gomez has spoken of the show often on her Instagram page, and throughout the past several weeks, it has become one of the most talked-about series of the year.

“[Selena Gomez] couldn’t be happier,” a source told Hollywood Life on May 9. “She’s just over the moon with the news that her ‘baby’ [13 Reasons Why] has been picked up for a second season. She’s just so grateful that so many people resonated with such an important topic and that she can continue to help shed light and inspire discussion around bullying and suicide.”

Selena Gomez’s Netflix show follows Hannah Baker, who leaves behind 13 cassette tapes after committing suicide. These tapes, as viewers of the emotionally-charged series have seen, reveal why Baker chose to take her life.

According to Hollywood Life, the project has been a welcome addition to Selena Gomez’s busy career, which also includes an upcoming new album and a voice over for 2018’s Hotel Transylvania 3.

“[Selena Gomez] is really excited at the prospect of producing more thought provoking projects,” the insider explained. “She of course loves being in front of the camera, but being behind the scenes as an executive producer is really a dream come true for her. With the huge success of 13 Reasons Why, Selena feels like the possibilities are endless!”

Our show @13reasonswhy came out tonight and I couldn’t be more overwhelmed with pride and joy. After 7 years of holding onto this book, I couldn’t of picked a better time for this message to exist. Jay Asher wrote a beautifully tragic, compelling story and we were lucky to have brought it to life. Thank you to every single soul that put their heart into this passion project A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 31, 2017 at 1:24am PDT

Selena Gomez embarked on her new project after taking some time off last year to address her struggles with anxiety, depression, and panic attacks. As the musician explained to People Magazine in August of 2016, she felt the need to cancel her “Revival World Tour” just months after launching the events in Las Vegas due to concerns about her mental health.

Selena Gomez spent time in Tennessee after her statement was released, and in November, she returned to the spotlight with an appearance at the 2016 American Music Awards. During the show, as fans may recall, Selena Gomez accepted the award for Best Female Artist in the Pop/Rock category.

During her acceptance speech, Selena Gomez thanked her millions of fans for their ongoing support of her career and noted that she no longer needed approval. She also gave a nod to her 2014 performance of “The Heart Wants What It Wants,” which she claimed was the most authentic performance she’s given.

