Watch Juventus Vs. AS Monaco Live Stream: UEFA Champions League Semifinal 2nd Leg, Start Time, Preview

AS Monaco must make history on Tuesday if they hope to advance to the UEFA Champions League Final on June 3, when they travel to Italy to face that country’s dominant club, Juventus, in a second-leg semifinal match that will live stream — with the visitors facing a two-goal mountain to climb simply to send the match into extra time.

The defending Serie A champions, who are headed comfortably toward their sixth straight Italian championship, used two goals from their 29-year-old Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuaín to ease past French Ligue 1 leaders Monaco last week.

Now Monaco must travel to Turin knowing that no team in the modern era of European competition has overcome a 0-2 deficit to win a semifinal tie and that only one team has ever lost a semifinal home first leg by any score and gone on to advance to the UEFA Champions League Final.

Making matters even more improbable for Monaco, Juventus have won 11 straight two-legged ties against French Ligue 1 clubs, while Monaco have not won in Italy in seven tries, managing only a single draw in that span.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Juventus vs. AS Monaco UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Central European Summer Time at Corso Gaetano Scirea Stadium in Turin, Italy, on Tuesday, May 9. For viewers in the United Kingdom, that start time will be 7:45 p.m., while fans in the United States can catch the live stream starting at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific.

Watch full highlights of last week’s first-leg Juventus victory in the video below.

Despite the seemingly insurmountable obstacle facing them on the road to the Cardiff, Wales, final next month, Monaco Manager Leonardo Jardim says his troops have maintained a positive outlook on the game.

“We have to stay confident, try to play our game and put on a good performance and if we score at the start of the game maybe that could change things,” Jardim said on Monday. “We will have to attack with our minds free of bad thoughts. We want to keep our dream alive. Our objective is to reach the final. I’m very proud of my players and what they have done so far, regardless of Tuesday’s result.”

Can AS Monaco accomplish the seemingly impossible and overcome a two-goal deficit in Italy against the dominant club in Serie A? Or will Juventus, the Italian league leaders on their way to a sixth consecutive scudetto, take care of business at home and move into the UEFA Champions League Final on June 3? To find out, watch the Juventus vs. AS Monaco UEFA Champions League semifinal second-leg showdown from 41,500-seat Corso Gaetano Scirea Stadium in Turin, Italy, with streaming video provided by Fox Sports Go at this link, or by downloading the Fox Sports Go app to watch on tablet, computers, and smartphones. Fox Sports Go also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV and Roku set-top streaming devices, allowing fans to watch the Monaco vs. Juventus UEFA Champions League semifinal match stream live to their TV sets.

UEFA Champions League fans in the United States without cable login credentials can watch the Juventus vs. Monaco clash legally and for free on Sling TV, by signing up for a seven-day free trial of the Sling “Blue” or “Orange” plans. Both include Fox Sports One, which carries the UEFA Champions League contest. The Sling TV plans can be accessed at this link.

YouTube TV, which comes with a one-month free trial and is available in several major U.S. cities, also includes Fox Sports One and the second leg semifinal between Juventus and AS Monaco, with signup available at this link.

In the United Kingdom, fans can view a live stream of the Juventus vs. AS Monaco UEFA Champions League semifinal second-leg match exclusively on the BTSport.com website or by downloading the BT Sport app for mobile devices. The BTSport.com live stream, which will be available only inside Britain, can be accessed by clicking on this link.

[Featured Image by Michael Steele/Getty Images]