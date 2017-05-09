Kandi Burruss Speaks Out After ‘RHOA’ Reunion Shocker: Will Kandi Sue Phaedra Parks For Defamation?

Part 4 of the shocking Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 9 reunion is over, and now we know exactly what Phaedra Parks did that was so shady. Now, many RHOA fans are wondering if Kandi Burruss will take legal action against Phaedra Parks and possibly even Porsha Williams for putting her sex life under the microscope this season. After learning that the shocking rape rumors were started by Phaedra herself, or if it was someone else Phaedra wasn’t name-dropping, it seems that Kandi might actually have a case.

After the last part of the RHOA reunion show aired on Bravo, Kandi Burruss stopped by V-103 to talk about what happened on The Ryan Cameron Morning Show w/ Wanda Smith. After spending the majority of Season 9 battling rumors that she and Todd had planned to drug and rape Porsha Williams, Kandi said she was shocked to learn that the whole drama started because of Phaedra Parks.

“I really did not think she would go that far,” Kandi told V-103. “I know that we’ve had our problems or whatever, but I really didn’t think she would go as far as to make something up like that.”

The biggest problem for Kandi Burruss was that she just couldn’t shake the Porsha rape rumors during Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Fans of the Bravo show seemed to think Kandi was guilty even though the only evidence was the nasty rumor that we all found out originated with Phaedra, who told Porsha that she heard it from Kandi’s mouth.

Once faced with both ladies on the RHOA stage, Phaedra had to admit that she didn’t actually hear Kandi say it and maintained that she heard it from someone else too, The problem is, Phaedra wouldn’t say where she heard it. Some believe that Carlos King, who also left as a RHOA executive producer this year, may have been behind the lie, but that also hasn’t been proven.

“This has been a hard year for me,” Kandi said during the interview. “I get it; we sign up for this show, or whatever, but at least let me deal with something that’s true.”

“It’s hard to defend yourself against a lie.”

The biggest issue regarding all of the lies that were shared during Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is that Kandi Burruss says her reputation has definitely been affected. She says people still wonder if any of the drama was true, and they are still looking at her funny. Now the ball is in Kandi’s court, and she has to decide if she wants to pursue a defamation suit against Phaedra Parks and possibly even Porsha Williams for dragging her reputation through the mud for the entire last season.

“I have thought about it,” Kandi said about the possibility of a Phaedra Parks lawsuit. “The damage definitely has been done.”

Initially, Kandi Burruss was going to sue Porsha Williams for perpetuating the damaging drug/rape rumors. There were even cease and desist letters served, and Porsha wasn’t supposed to talk about the issue anymore. Then, when it was uncovered on the Season 9 RHOA reunion show that Porsha got her information from Phaedra Parks, Kandi decided she had better meet with her legal team and see how they should move forward.

Kandi Burruss Responds To RHOA’s Phaedra Parks’ Lies EXCLUSIVELY on The RCMS https://t.co/2f35E91mL4 pic.twitter.com/kvuRejGhRN — PreciseEarz.com???? (@PreciseEarz) May 9, 2017

As for whether Phaedra Parks has been fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kandi Burruss was reportedly too busy trying to decide what moves she needed to make to really consider whether Phaedra would be welcome back on RHOA or not. It looks like Bravo won’t be ignoring the lie that had RHOA fans comparing Kandi Burruss to Bill Cosby.

“It can’t fly. I don’t know what their plans are as a network.”

Based on what Kandi Burruss said during her V-103 interview, it looks like Phaedra Parks may want to prepare for the legal action that is coming, especially if Porsha Williams has still turned her back on her friend. If Porsha will continue to vouch that Phaedra told her that she heard the drug and rape rumors come out of Kandi’s mouth, then Kandi may have a real lawsuit against her former friend.

Do you think Kandi Burruss should sue Phaedra Parks for telling Porsha Williams that she heard Kandi say that she and Todd had planned to drug her and bring her back to their house? Be sure to watch the full Kandi Burrus interview below and sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Moses Robinson/Stringer/Getty Images]