LeAnn Rimes is the proud stepmom of two boys, and this week, the country singer opened up about the challenges involved in raising children.

While chatting with Refinery 29 during a Q&A session on Monday, LeAnn Rimes admitted that it wasn’t exactly easy transitioning from a single woman to a wife and stepmom of two children.

“When I was first around the kids, I didn’t know what was expected of me. Little things that were so childlike about them that I didn’t have about me. It’s been a really big learning experience for me,” Leann Rimes explained on Monday, May 8, via Us Weekly.

“It’s pushed my buttons, which has always made me look and see where I need more healing on myself,” she added.

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian struck up a romance on the set of 2009’s Northern Lights during the time she was married to chef Dean Sheremet, and he was married to Brandi Glanville, the mother of his two children, Mason and Jake.

When Rimes and Cibrian’s 2009 affair was first revealed by Us Weekly, who shared photos of the couple kissing at a Laguna Beach restaurant and claimed they were also caught together in Malibu. A short time later, both parties split from their spouses, and in 2011, they got married.

While LeAnn Rimes has often found herself caught in the midst of drama with Cibrian’s former wife, Glanville, the two women appear to be on civil terms at the moments, and Rimes claims she’s enjoyed playing a part in raising her kids.

“It’s been really rewarding to see them grow up, and know that I have a part in that. That responsibility, to help raise kids, it’s something that hits you really hard,” she said. “It was something I was up for the challenge of. They bring so much joy to my life, and it’s a new experience every day.”

“I think parenting is challenging, period. I didn’t really have a childhood, so for me it’s interesting to be around kids that get to be kids. They were 2 and 6 when I was first around them, and now they are 10 and 13.”

LeAnn Rimes continued, revealing that being around Mason and Jake and getting to watch them experience childhood has been amazing and something she “greatly appreciates.”

While LeAnn Rimes’ stepchildren will likely be celebrating Mother’s Day with Glanville, who previously starred on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the country singer shared plans to be with them one week later in honor of Stepmom’s Day.

“We celebrate with the kids as we have the last couple of years. We go to dinner and do the whole thing,” LeAnn Rimes revealed. “I love the fact that there is a stepmom’s day and an option [for stepparents to celebrate]. It’s so different for each family. I love that we have a separate day and I think it’s important that people know about it.”

LeAnn Rimes has been sharing information about Stepmom’s Day for the past couple of years on Instagram and Twitter to encourage other stepmothers to celebrate their roles in their stepchildren’s lives.

“For me, we have the kids half the time, so I feel like I am mothering, which is crazy as someone who has never had [biological] children before. I think it’s great,” she said.

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian celebrated their six-year wedding anniversary last month, and on their special day, Rimes gave a shoutout to her stepchildren whom she labeled as “gifts.”

