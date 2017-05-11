Charlie Hunnam Talks Secret To Long-Term Romantic Relationship, And ‘King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword’ Sequel

Charlie Hunnam, who is currently out promoting King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, has spilled how he has kept the romance alive in his long-term relationship. The 37-year-old British actor revealed that he believes in “small amount of romance” all the time and not much in outlandish romantic gestures.

The Sons of Anarchy alum has been dating jewelry designer Morgana McNelis since 2005. He told Entertainment Tonight that he liked to keep the romance consistent. And, instead of picking big Christmas or birthday presents, Charlie Hunnam prefers keeping the romance alive with small romantic gestures.

“I subscribe to, like, not, like, necessarily giving a big Christmas present, Christmas or big birthday present or doing any giant outlandish romantic gesture. I try to keep it consistent like small amount of romance all the time, that’s my strategy.”

Charlie Hunnam, who claims to be an excellent cook, likes going out, buying favorite groceries, and cooking the meal that his girlfriend loves to eat. Morgana McNeils loves pasta, and according to the actor, if he was going to spoil his lady, he would make her pasta.

“If I’m cooking for my girlfriend, she loves pasta so I normally, if I’m going to spoil her, I’ll go out and make some pasta. We were just in Thailand recently and I took a Thai cooking course, so I’ve been trying my hand at some Thai dishes recently.”

It looks like the actor loves to cook for his close friends as well. Marilyn Manson recently said that he and Charlie Hunnam always cook for each other.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Charlie Hunnam revealed that he had completely ignored his girlfriend while he was filming The Lost City of Z in Colombia. He wanted to feel lonely and selfish to better understand his character in the movie. He told ET that he had an incredible, understanding girlfriend who was “supportive of these silly whims that I have.”

And to get back in her good books, the actor took the help of emeralds and not pasta. He revealed to Entertainment Weekly that he returned with emeralds from Colombia to make it up to her.

“I had the benefit of shooting in Colombia, where they have rather lovely and somewhat cheap emeralds. My girlfriend is a jewelry designer, so I was able to come back with an appropriately sized gift. It didn’t remedy all of the trouble I was in, but it got me halfway there.”

Charlie Hunnam is playing the titular character in Guy Ritchie-directed King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, which hits theaters on Friday, May 12. He will be next seen in Papillon, which is expected to release sometime next year.

The actor is not part of the much-anticipated sequel to Pacific Rim, where he played the lead role. He is not returning to reprise his role of Raleigh Becket because of a scheduling conflict. He also won’t make an appearance on Mayans MC, the Sons of Anarchy’s spin-off series. Charlie Hunnam, however, is hoping that King Arthur gets a sequel.

He told Gulf News tabloid! that the Arthurian legend was an “odyssey style story” and it was difficult to narrate it in two hours.

“We’re very much hoping that it [sequel] will [happen]. One of the problems with Arthurian legend and telling the story in a film lens increment, is that it’s so sprawling. It’s really an odyssey style story. It’s very difficult to distil that down to two hours.”

Charlie Hunnam apparently has not signed any new projects. Last month, he said that he was not interested in doing television at the moment, adding that he was developing a bunch of stuff and had four movies in different stages of development.

