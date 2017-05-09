Angelina Jolie Wasting Away? Brad Pitt’s Ex Appears ‘Scary Skinny,’ Sparking Concern For Her Health

Angelina Jolie enjoyed a Renaissance Pleasure Fair with her kids over the weekend, but is she wasting away? The actress looked skinnier than ever during the outing, sparking concerns from worried fans about her health.

Radar Online released a series of photos from the event, which took place in Irwindale, California. Jolie is seen smiling in a few shots, but onlookers claim that she didn’t seem happy at the fair.

“She didn’t seem like she was having a good time at all,” an eyewitness shared.

Jolie has been locked in a custody battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt over their six kids — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox. She took along Shiloh, 10, and Knox, 8, for the outing and clearly wasn’t her usual bright self.

“The kids were running around like normal kids, but she seemed kind of down to me,” one witness explained. “She really wasn’t talking much either, they were just walking slowly around.”

The photos reveal that Jolie has lost a lot of weight in the wake of the divorce. One insider revealed that the actress “looked extremely skinny in person” and was not the picture of health.

“I didn’t see her eating or drinking anything either,” the source added.

Angelina Jolie has not addressed the rumors surrounding her drastic weight loss. According to ET Online, Pitt has been open about his alcohol problems following their split and admitted that he started boozing pretty heavily once his marriage was falling apart. Fortunately, the World War Z star got help for his alcohol issues and is thrilled to be over that part of his life.

According to OK! Magazine, Pitt has also struggled with weight loss after the split. The actor has been spotted on numerous occasions looking skinnier than ever and was seen entering an infectious disease medical center in Beverly Hills. Close friends are starting to worry there’s more behind Pitt’s weight loss than diet and exercise.

Life & Style reports that the stress of the divorce could be one reason behind the former couple’s weight issues. The two were engaged in a heated battle in the media shortly after Jolie filed in September. Things have thankfully turned around in recent months, and it sounds like the Pitt-Jolie family is doing better.

“Pitt has worked very hard to get his kids back and the whole family is in a much better place,” an insider revealed.

Pitt participated in a number of different counseling sessions following the breakup, which he says helped him get through his alcohol issues. He has been sober for over six months and is thrilled that things are better between him and Jolie.

Brad Pitt in White Sands National Monument, photographed by @ryanmcginleystudios. Go to link in bio for the full portfolio and exclusive interview. A post shared by GQ Style (@gqstyle) on May 3, 2017 at 4:49am PDT

“You realize that a lot of it is, um- cigarettes, you know, pacifiers,” he explained. “And I’m running from feelings. I’m really, really happy to be done with all of that. I mean, I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family. But even this last year, you know — things I wasn’t dealing with. I was boozing too much. It’s just become a problem. And I’m really happy it’s been half a year now, which is bittersweet.”

Pitt was just spotted outside of an art studio in Los Angeles and looked healthier than he’s been in recent months. Pitt has taken up a new hobby of sculpting, which insiders claim helps him deal with all the stress of the divorce.

Jolie and Pitt have not announced whether they are close to finalizing their divorce. Things are clearly better between them, but it’s unclear if Jolie is still fighting for full custody of their six children.

Tell us! What do you think about Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s gaunt appearances? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]