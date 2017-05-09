Farrah Abraham Controversy: Why ‘Teen Mom’ Star Should Be Concerned For Her Daughter

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mary Jane and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Farrah Abraham is one of the most controversial Teen Mom stars in the entire franchise. Farrah wanted to make some extra money a few years ago, and she agreed to film an adult film. Rather than admit to filming the movie in exchange for $1 million, Farrah had told the world that she was dating the famous porn star and he had filmed them in secrecy. However, he spoke out, slamming this notion that he would film someone without their knowledge and then sell their private video. Since then, Abraham’s comments have been questioned, and people don’t really trust her anymore.

According to a new tweet, Farrah Abraham is now continuing her controversial image, and she recently said something on the red carpet that had people turning their heads. At least that’s what one tabloid is claiming. However, people don’t really care what she said. Instead, they are concerned about Sophia, as she’s the child. And they have every right to be concerned.

“Wait, WHAT?! Nobody expected this from Farrah Abraham on the red carpet…,” a tabloid tweeted with a link to an article about Farrah Abraham’s controversial comment on a red carpet.

Even though the link didn’t work and the comment isn’t exactly known, it sounds like people aren’t surprised that she would say something that would be labeled controversial. It’s one thing for celebrities to be controversial, but Farrah stars on a show that’s meant to inspire young women. Abraham is meant to be a role model. And yet, many people are concerned about her daughter Sophia, as she’s exposed to this bad behavior.

“She just wants attention and it’s never good attention! She sets a very example for Sophia! #BadMom #UrPathetic #OnceAPornStarAlwaysOne,” one person wrote to Farrah Abraham, while other people wrote, “Lmfao why would she think this is okay,” and “She will get all that disrespect back through her daughter, just watch. This girl is mental!!!!”

Of course, this is far from the first time that Farrah Abraham has been controversial. When she was caught in the adult movie, people were shocked. And they were concerned about Sophia.

Many people have predicted that Sophia will lash out at her mother when she’s older. Farrah Abraham has been criticized for the way she’s raising her daughter, and there should be a cause for concern. It isn’t healthy for a child to look up to a woman, who will be controversial just for the sake of controversy. And it isn’t healthy for her to look up to someone, who lied about having sex for money. Plus, Farrah has even been disrespectful in regards to MTV and Teen Mom, as she got into a screaming match with her producer a few years ago.

“I think it’s more to do with the contractual, back-end business side of doing the show. It’s totally fine when we have a disagreement, but sometimes when you push people to film and work when things aren’t straightened out fully with the whole team, I think that’s what leads to frustration and anger. Larry did apologize. We worked out our issues and that’s why I’m back again for this season, which I think everyone’s super stoked about,” Farrah has revealed to Cosmopolitan about her feud with her MTV producer, adding that she doesn’t want to deal with the drama of Teen Mom OG, explaining, “I definitely am done with as much drama as I can be done with. I don’t think it helps me with any of my business endeavors or the things that I’m excited about.”

Do you think Farrah Abraham is a good role model for her daughter? Do you think Sophia should have someone else to look up to?

