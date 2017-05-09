Amber Portwood Inspires Young Girls Despite Matt Baier’s Bad Reputation

Amber Portwood has worked on changing her life around after she was released from jail. Portwood had previously chosen to spend time behind bars to focus on herself rather than go to rehab a few years ago on Teen Mom. But now, Amber is trying to fix her mistakes from the past, and that includes building a relationship with her daughter Leah and building trust with her ex-boyfriend, Gary Shirley. And while Amber is trying to convince Gary to keep Leah overnight, she’s busy working on a career. Portwood recently launched her own clothing store, Forever Haute, and she’s inspiring girls and women around the world.

According to a new tweet, Amber Portwood is now sharing the support she’s receiving for her online store. Apparently, people are reaching out to Amber about her store, sharing that her hard work and dedication are inspiring other people. And it sounds like she could be spreading the motivation to other Teen Mom stars.

Working hard and making goals!!! Keep going!!! We got this!!???????? pic.twitter.com/JbizFyOyU5 — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) May 7, 2017

“Wow I just looked. you’re right the prices are great. I’m so happy & surprised,” one person wrote to Amber Portwood about her clothing store, which sells fashionable items for affordable prices, to which another person added, “You are a true inspiration for all ages even us older woman lol.”

And it sounds like the professionalism is contagious. Just this week, Lowell announced that she and Tyler Baltierra were starting their own clothing line for kids. And Amber Portwood had no problem retweeting their products in support of her fellow Teen Mom stars.

“Our little girl shorts from Tierra Reign #socute #Michiganbusiness #GirlsAreFun,” Catelynn Lowell tweeted, sharing a picture from her own clothing line called Tierra Reign.

@AmberLPortwood love seeing u w/ ur minnie me. Lol so cute ???? pic.twitter.com/krra4w1ALW — Amber_Portwood_Fan (@FanPortwood) May 1, 2017

Even though Amber Portwood is working on her business, she’s also planning her wedding to Matt Baier. Of course, he doesn’t have the best reputation in the Teen Mom world, as he was rumored to be trying to get with Jenelle Evans and Farrah Abraham before getting together with Amber. But she doesn’t believe that he wanted to date them.

“Honestly, he wasn’t trying to date them. He sent them messages pretty much telling them they’re beautiful and crazy stuff like that. There’s the truth and then there’s what people want to believe. What people don’t want to believe is that his friend Jazz, who he used to play poker with all the time back when he was an addict, took his phone. [Jazz] liked Farrah, he wanted to say, “Hey, come talk to me” — and that’s what Jazz told me,” Amber Portwood has told Cosmopolitan about Matt’s past.

Of course, Baier was rumored to be wanting fame, but Portwood is defending her man. And despite postponing their wedding, it sounds like Amber wants to continue with her wedding to Matt. She was also surprised to learn that he had lied about a number of children he has. This was something Gary Shirley decided to bring up on the show. But Amber doesn’t think that Matt was trying to get with her co-stars for the sake of fame.

“Do I believe it? Not really. Do I care? No, not really, because this was all before [Matt and I] even started talking. That’s like when you’re with somebody and you say, “How many women have you slept with?” I’m not really mad about it or anything because I’ve been with the man for over two years, and we have a really good life together. There’s no doubt in anybody’s mind that this man loves me,” Amber reveals to Cosmopolitan.

What do you think of Amber Portwood inspiring other women? Are you surprised she’s a big inspiration, even though she stayed with Matt after the drama with him on Teen Mom?

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV]