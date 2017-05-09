Fappening 2.0 Continues: Sienna Miller, Kelly Rohrbach & UFC Stars Reportedly Hacked, Naked Photos Leak

The naked hacking phenomenon dubbed the Fappening 2.0 has reportedly claimed more victims after topless photos of Sienna Miller were allegedly hacked, UFC stars Raquel Pennington, Tecia Torres, Jessamyn Duke and Angela Magana all allegedly had nude photos leak online and actress Kelly Rohrbach’s private photos were reportedly stolen.

The latest nude images to leak online come amid a larger naked photo scandal that hit the internet earlier this year, as the phenomenon being referred to as the Fappening 2.0 has already seen nude or nearly nude and topless images of stars including Amanda Seyfried, Demi Lovato, Kate Hudson and Miley Cyrus all hit the web over the past few months.

According to The Sun, Sienna Miller was recently targeted by hackers and allegedly had nude topless photos leak online as part of the Fappening 2.0, named after the original Fappening that saw several female celebrities have their iCloud accounts hacked into in 2014.

The site reported that topless photos of the actress found there way onto the internet and had left Miller “devastated,” though Sienna has not officially confirmed the nude photos are of her.

“Sienna will be devastated these pictures said to be of her fooling around have been put online by some weirdo,” a source close to Miller told The Sun of the latest naked photo hack, which comes just weeks after the slew of other female stars were hacked as part of the seemingly never ending Fappening 2.0 phenomenon.

Sienna’s alleged topless photo leak came amid a number of other female stars being attacked by the hacker or hackers, as the outlet is also reporting that Baywatch actress Kelly Rohrbach has also had private pictures stolen and posted online shortly after Sienna’s topless photo drama.

The site claimed that Kelly was not completely naked in the photos, but alleged that the images show the up and coming actress posing in her red swimsuit from the upcoming movie while others allegedly feature her wearing nothing but lingerie.

A source claimed that the Fappening 2.0 hack “couldn’t have happened at a worse time” for the Baywatch star as she’s currently gearing up for the release of the much-anticipated remake, which also stars Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, and Priyanka Chopra and is set for release later this month.

“[Kelly’s] looking forward to the biggest night of her life this weekend but instead she’s having to deal with intimate, private pictures being published online by some pervert,” the insider continued of the latest Fappening leak to target Hollywood’s female stars, though Daily Mail has since reported that Rohrbach’s rep has since denied the claims.

In addition to Sienna and Kelly’s alleged naked or nearly naked picture leak, Maxim is reporting that several female UFC fighters have also been caught up in the Fappening 2.0 hack and have also had nude images posted online recently.

The site is reporting that UFC fighters Raquel Pennington, Tecia Torres, Jessamyn Duke and Angela Magana have also fallen victim to the Fappening hacker, though it’s still not clear if the wave of naked photo hackings have all been carried out by the same person or group of people.

Angela confirmed the naked photos floating around the web were of her, tweeting out that the FBI had allegedly opened a case to find the hacker who may or may not be involved with the wider Fappening cyber attacks.

“The leaked photos of #yourmajesty are before and after fight camp or artistic in the mountains mud lakes rocks. Not porno,” Magana wrote online, adding in another tweet in relation to the 2017 Fappening nude image leak, “[I have] a case opened with the FBI in regards to leaked photos #maganagonnagetyou #privacyviolation #gotyourIP.”

The Fappening 2.0 hackings have been claiming victims intermittently over the past few months with actress Alison Brie being the other most recent victim after topless photos alleged to be of her leaked online in April.

Before that, actress Dianna Agron and former The Hills stars Audrina Patridge and Whitney Port reportedly had nude or nearly nude images find their way online the same week Miley Cyrus, Suki Waterhouse and Rosario Dawson were reportedly hacked as was Kate Hudson.

Demi Lovato was also targeted after a topless photo of her was stolen as part of the Fappening, while Amanda Seyfried had a number of explicit naked photos posted online without her permission in March that were eventually taken down after the Seyfried’s lawyer threatened legal action.

