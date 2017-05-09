WWE News: Is There Really A Feud Between Roman Reigns And Braun Strowman?

There is never any lack of drama in WWE news, and now there is more, with some questioning whether there is really a feud between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. On WWE’s pay-per-view Payback on April 30, wrestling fans were aghast to see Strowman soundly defeat Reigns as Roman’s injuries were so bad after being battered by Braun that he was thought to be taking a break for the foreseeable future from the WWE.

Fast forward to WWE Monday Night Raw, when viewers witnessed Roman Reigns on a rampage to settle a score with Braun Strowman. While Braun was meant to be squaring up to Kalisto in a match, Roman suddenly appeared and took his revenge upon Strowman. Roman Reigns seemed particularly intent on making sure that he paid special attention to Braun Strowman’s arm, which was reportedly injured during WWE Payback, as Heavy reported.

.@BraunStrowman said he wasn’t done with @WWERomanReigns earlier in the night, and clearly Reigns isn’t done with Strowman either! #RAW pic.twitter.com/QRsI3ypLtD — WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2017

WWE news just got really interesting again as Roman Reigns no longer seems to be on the hiatus that wrestling fans thought he would be. He appeared to be in fine form on Raw, despite allegedly having his ribs re-injured by Braun Strowman on Payback. Strowman also appeared fine, regardless of his torn rotator cuff injury. After Roman Reigns beat up Braun Strowman on WWE Monday Night Raw, Strowman retreated as Reigns’ theme song played in the background.

After Raw, the feud between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman appears to have really started again in earnest, as Strowman insisted on another match with Reigns so he could finally end him once and for all. Braun said that after he totally defeated Roman, he would then be able to take on Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Is this feud between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman something created by the WWE?

One of the reasons that the WWE feud between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman is being questioned is because of photographs snapped and posted by Titus O’Neil, which shows wrestlers from WWE Monday Night Raw relaxing and smiling happily in Rome. These photographs included one with Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns, who were seen walking alongside each other and snapping pictures in Italy, as the Inquisitr reported.

“WWE is in Italy for their European tour and some of their stars took a trip around the ancient ruins to let off steam. Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Matt Hardy, Titus O’Neil, Heath Slater and Curtis Axel all visited the Colosseum on Tuesday. And O’Neil crazily shared images among his followers that sparked fury among die-hard WWE fans and were swiftly deleted.”

Before WWE Monday Night Raw, there had been questions about how long Roman Reigns would be staying away from Braun Strowman and future WWE matches. With Reigns still suffering after the sudden death of his brother and his repeat injuries, it appeared to make sense to keep him away from Strowman, as Reigns could then continue brooding and working through the massive injuries he sustained at the hands of Braun.

Also, another reason to keep the feud going was so Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman could meet up again at WWE Extreme Rules to finally settle things. However, Kurt Angle obviously had very different ideas for WWE Monday Night Raw, and it looks like the feud between Strowman and Reigns, whether legitimate or not, appears to be at fever pitch now after Roman Reigns suddenly burst onto the scene during Monday Night Raw.

Do you think there is a real feud between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, or do you think it was cooked up as great WWE theater?

[Featured Image by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images]