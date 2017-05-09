Miley Cyrus may not be feuding with her co-stars on The Voice after all.

Although several reports have suggested several members of the cast, including Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and Adam Levine, have allegedly threatened to quit the show due to Cyrus’ addition, Stefani and Levine, along with Alicia Keys, gushed over the singer’s upcoming album during an interview with Entertainment Tonight‘s Sophie Schillaci on Monday.

“I’m so excited,” Stefani revealed on May 8, according to a report by CBS 8. “I’m one of [Miley Cyrus’] biggest fans… and she’s one of the most talented singers in the world.”

“[Miley Cyrus’] voice is heaven and I just have a feeling this is gonna be good. I’m excited!” she added.

“I’ll never forget the one time I saw her singing ‘Jolene’ at Clive Davis’ Pre-GRAMMY party,” Keys added of Miley Cyrus. “I said, ‘Whoa! What is that voice in that girl,’ and I was so excited.”

“She can’t be held back and be boxed in. I love that about her,” Keys added.

Even coach Adam Levine, who is said to have bickered with Miley Cyrus when she first joined The Voice last year for Season 11, had good things to say about her talent.

“Don’t be fooled by her dressing… like something out of a Lucky Charms box. You take all that away and she has like, an epic, amazing voice. So talented.”

As fans may recall, Us Weekly shared a report with readers last April which suggested Miley Cyrus and Adam Levine were at war on the set of The Voice Season 11.

“They both have short attention spans,” said a source close to the NBC singing competition. “They find each other annoying. Adam would get agitated when Miley would interrupt him, and she enjoyed getting under his skin.”

Miley Cyrus was brought to The Voice in early 2016 for what became the first two-male, two-female coaching panel of the series. In past years, there had always been three male coaches and just one female coach.

Since Miley Cyrus joined the show, rumors have been swirling regarding her alleged feuds with her co-stars. Most recently, a Radar Online report claimed Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and Adam Levine were all on the verge of leaving the show due to the “We Can’t Stop” singer’s impending return.

In October of last year, after Cyrus starred in one season of the show, a statement confirmed Stefani would be starring on Season 12 while Cyrus would be welcomed back for Season 13.

“We can’t wait to experience the unique chemistry and energy Gwen, Alicia, Blake and Adam will bring to season 12,” Paul Telegdy, president of Alternative and Reality Group at NBC Entertainment, said in a statement, via E! News. “With Miley returning for season 13, we’re truly ecstatic about the unmatched musical know-how and talent coming together in our coming seasons.”

After the statement was released, a source told Radar Online that Stefani did not want to see Miley Cyrus come back to the show. According to the report, Stefani doesn’t want to be seated alongside Cyrus on the panel and because of her alleged threat about leaving, her boyfriend, Shelton, was also said to be considering an exit.

An insider also claimed that due to Stefani and Shelton’s closeness to Levine, whom they often spend time with off-set, the Maroon 5 singer was thinking of leaving as well.

Miley Cyrus returns to NBC for The Voice Season 13 this fall.

