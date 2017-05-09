Simone Biles Explains Her ‘Rude’ Gold Medal ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Clap Back

Simone Biles is speaking out about hitting back at the judges on Dancing With the Stars with a remark that some fans claimed was “rude.”

As DWTS fans saw during the May 8 episode, Biles didn’t look too pleased after getting feedback from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Julianne Hough, and Bruno Tonioli for her trio dance and failed to smile after hearing their responses, instead issuing a pretty serious clap back.

When asked by host Tom Bergeron why she wasn’t smiling after receiving comments from Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann in particular, Biles instead issued the pretty stone faced reply, “Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals.”

Simone’s comments gained a whole lot of reaction from viewers online, both positive and negative, and now she’s clarifying her pretty stern clap back and revealing why she decided to make the remark about her gold medals in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight following the latest instalment of the ABC dancing show.

“I feel like everyone has their own opinion, clearly, and I feel it’s just how you take it,” Biles said when asked why the made the comment after receiving a score of 36 out of 40 for her trio dance during the most recent episode of DWTS.

“I feel like I am trying,” Biles continued of how she’s giving everything she can to Dancing With the Stars this season after Carrie Ann claimed she didn’t feel Simone was conveying “authenticity” while on the dancefloor with professional partner Sasha Farber because she was smiling too much. “I am being honest, but if they don’t see that, I don’t know what more I can do.”

Simone then got even more candid about the criticism she’s receiving from the DWTS judges and admitted that the comments she’s been getting from Carrie Ann, Len, Julianne and Bruno almost left her in tears.

“I had tears in my eyes. I almost ran to the bathroom at one point, but I pulled it together,” Simone said of she reacted to the comments before telling the outlet that she feels like she has to read the judges minds to know what she has to do to impress them on Dancing With the Stars.

“You don’t know which wild card of sexy or of happy they want to bring, and you almost have to read their minds and find it,” Biles admitted.

Simone Biles’ somewhat out of character clap back caused a wave of response from viewers watching the show on May 8, with many taking to social media to both call out and praise Biles for standing up to the DWTS judges.

Some fans were quick to criticise Biles for her response to the judge’s comments, claiming she was being a “brat” and “rude” for responding pretty harshly to Carrie Ann’s comments without her signature smile.

“Simone Biles is literally the biggest brat I’ve ever seen omg, ‘Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals,'” Twitter user and DWTS fan @kimlewis29 tweeted out, while Dancing With the Stars viewer @msashmyles wrote of Biles, “‘Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals.’ WOW. That was rude of Simone to say to Carrie Ann… Ugh not a fan.”

But while some viewers called out Simone for her clap back at the judges, others praised the Olympian for standing up to herself on the show.

“You tell ’em [Simone] good for you!” @hanna_sammie tweeted out in response to Biles’ words. “Hopefully that was the wake up call the judges need.”

“Good for you [Simone]!” Dancing With the Stars fan @janegym912 added on the 140-character site after seeing Simone’s response to the DWTS judges’ comments. “You killed it and they are being way too tough on you! Keep being yourself!”

What do you think of Simone Biles clap back at the Dancing With the Stars judges? Was she right to stand up for herself or were her comments to the DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba rude?

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Taste Of The NFL]