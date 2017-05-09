‘Flip Or Flop’ Star Christina El Moussa Joining The ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’?

Following her drama-filled divorce with husband Tarek El Moussa, Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa is thinking about expanding her career in television. While Christina is open to starring in another show outside of the Flip or Flop world, is she ready to join the Real Housewives?

According to OK Magazine, Christina doesn’t believe Bravo’s hit reality series is a good fit for her. Christina loves the idea of doing a show with her closest pals, but doesn’t like the idea of dealing with all the drama.

“I don’t think I would because I really like not a lot of drama. I would love to do maybe a show with some girlfriends that’s fun, but I don’t want the whole arguing type thing. I’m not really into that,” she admitted.

It doesn’t sound like we’ll see Christina on the Real Housewives franchise anytime soon, but fans will continue to see her and Tarek star on Flip or Flop together. Despite their messy split, the two remain committed to the show and are genuinely excited about the upcoming season.

Fun evening presenting at the day time Emmy awards … ⭐️and super excited to start filming a brand new season of #fliporflop ✨ A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Apr 30, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

According to People, Tarek and Christina may be amicable towards each other but that doesn’t mean they are considering getting back together. In speaking about her future working relationship with Tarek, Christina firmly denied the reconciliation rumors.

“I have never gone back in the ex category,” she stated. “We’re actually really good. We’ve been separated for almost a year now. We’ve made a lot of progress on our relationship. We’re just really focused on the kids, and we’re really excited to start on 15 new episodes of Flip or Flop.”

Christina El Moussa added that things are not tense on set and filming has been going great so far. The only difference in the upcoming episodes is that fans will get a glimpse of their separate lives, which Christina thinks is a positive change.

Had a great time speaking to our students in Vegas for @successpathtraining A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Apr 23, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

Christina and Tarek cut ties in May of 2016 following an incident where Tarek was found hiking in a park behind their home carrying a loaded gun. The pair lived in the same house until December, and Tarek eventually filed for divorce in January. Tarek and Christina had two children during their seven year marriage: Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 20 months. Tarek is currently living in a home in Newport Beach.

When it comes to raising their children, Christina and Tarek are committed to doing what’s best for them. This is one reason why they decided to keep working together and patch up their friendship.

“We had a talk and said, ‘We still want the kids to understand we’re a unit—that we’re still a family even if we’re not together,'” Tarek shared.

With Flip or Flop still going strong, People is reporting that Christina and Tarek attended the Daytime Emmy Awards together last weekend. The former couple wore matching outfits for the event and were all smiles in front of the camera. Although their show was not nominated for anything, the two took the stage to present the prize for Outstanding Entertainment News Program.

“It is kind of fitting because I think we’ve been on each and every one about 100 times per month, so they know us pretty well,” Tarek said on presenting the award.

Today was a good day ❤️ A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on May 5, 2017 at 6:32pm PDT

Christina later took to social media to share a few photos from the event. This includes a shot of her and her ex-husband enjoying the festivities. Flip or Flop is currently in its eighth season on HGTV and fans can expect more seasons to come.

Fans can watch Christina and Tarek in action when episodes of Flip or Flop air Thursdays on HGTV.

Tell us! Do you think Christina El Moussa would make a good addition to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills or should she stick to Flip or Flop? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by HGTV]