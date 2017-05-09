Gwen Stefani has learned so much since striking up a romance with Blake Shelton in late 2015.

According to the singer and Voice coach, she wasn’t a fan of country music until Shelton exposed her to his songs and the songs of others.

“I would never have been open to it. I’ve learned so much about heart, your heart in music, just by listening to country music,” Gwen Stefani explained to Entertainment Tonight on Monday, May 8.

Gwen Stefani’s boyfriend of about a year and a half performed one of his songs during Monday’s live episode of The Voice and ahead of his performance, Stefani vowed to sing along.

“I’m so excited for Blake. The song tonight is a great song, and he’s an amazing singer,” she said, adding that Shelton can be “nonchalant” in his performances.

“In the greatest way, like, he’s at ease no matter where, whether he’s just playing around the house,” she added.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton went through highly publicized divorces in summer 2015 before going public with their relationship that November. As fans will recall, Shelton confirmed his split from Miranda Lambert after four years of marriage in July 2015 while Stefani and her husband of 13 years, Gavin Rossdale, parted ways in August 2015.

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale share three sons, 10-year-old Kingston, 8-year-old Zuma, and 3-year-old Apollo. As for Shelton, he’s been married twice but doesn’t yet have children of his own.

Speaking of his divorce from Lambert during an interview with Billboard magazine last July, Shelton said Gwen Stefani saved his life as their relationship went from professional to personal on the set of The Voice Season 9.

“I was at rock bottom, in the middle of hell,” he explained. “Gwen saved my life … Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician? You can’t even imagine the similarities in our divorces.”

“I won’t forget that day. I looked over at [Gwen Stefani] — who I didn’t really know — and she had these huge tears in her eyes. I thought, ‘Wow, she feels super bad for me,'” he recalled. “Next thing I know, I wake up and she’s all I care about, and I’m wondering if she feels the same about me.”

More recently, Blake Shelton appeared on the Today show, where he commented on his unexpected romance with Gwen Stefani and addressed the ongoing speculation into their relationship.

“In people’s defense, I think it’s so hard for people to wrap their head around why Gwen would want to be with me. I don’t blame ’em,” he joked, via a report by Heavy on May 8.

As for the ongoing rumors, which include engagements and pregnancies, Shelton doesn’t pay much attention.

“We’re numb to it,” he explained. “Any time you see a story about us, it’s either that it’s a fake relationship or that we’re already married. Or we’re gonna get married, or she’s on her second set of twins.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been going strong for a while now and as their relationship continues, so do rumors regarding their potential next step. Will they get married? Will they start a family together? For now, they appear to be perfectly content with their relationship as is.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]