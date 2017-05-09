Joanna Gaines Leaving ‘Fixer Upper’? HGTV Star Sets The Record Straight About Skin Cream And Moving To Vegas

Joanna Gaines is fighting back against rumors that she’s leaving Fixer Upper for a career in cosmetics. Joanna was spotted on a Facebook advertisement for a skincare product called Derma Folia, sparking rumors that her time on the hit renovation show was over. What did she say about her future on Fixer Upper?

According to KHOU, Joanna is not leaving Fixer Upper any time soon. Not only will she appear alongside her husband, Chip Gaines, next season, but she’s also not launching a skincare product. Turns out the Facebook ad was fake and Joanna doesn’t have ambitions to start a career in cosmetics.

“Yes, we are currently filming Season 5 of the show…No, I am not getting into the business of facial creams…And no worries, believing some of these stories happens to the best of us. In summary, don’t buy the facial cream, friends,” she assured fans.

Joanna’s face was featured in the ad for the anti-aging cream, which promises customers a younger look for as little as $4 per sample. According to ABC 15, Joanna isn’t the only celebrity who has been featured in the fake ads. In fact, Derma Folia is the same product supposedly pushed by Ivanka Trump a few months ago, only it was called Satin Youth.

The company lures in unsuspecting costumers with the $4 sample only to charge them hundreds of dollars in fees if they failed to cancel within 14 days. There’s no telling who is behind the fake ads, but the company is based in Utah and California. Fans should definitely avoid these products and know that Joanna is not selling a skincare cream.

Meanwhile, People is reporting that Joanna also addressed other rumors about her and Chip’s show. Apart from Derma Folia, Joanna and Chip have faced a lot of reports surrounding their recent legal troubles. Although Joanna didn’t get into any specifics, she admitted that it’s hard to keep tabs on all the rumors.

“So many things are happening right now and it feels like we are moving at the speed of light,” she stated. “At times, it’s even hard to keep our own parents in the loop. It’s true. At this point in our career we can honestly say, we’ve heard it all—from reports of us moving our family to Vegas to us having more or less children than we actually have. So, remember, you can’t believe everything you read.”

Chip and Joanna Gaines are clearly busy with their show, but that doesn’t mean they avoid spending some alone time together. In an interview with Today, Joanna revealed that she and Chip have a weekly date night where they spend time away from their kids.

“Since Chip and I try to go on a date night once a week, we don’t feel the need to keep holidays like Valentine’s Day all to ourselves,” she stated. “We set the table fancy, we get all dressed up, and we serve a big, beautiful candlelight dinner.”

Joanna added that there are two things that she absolutely can’t live without: eyeliner and all-you-can-eat buffets. It sounds like Joanna is a lot more down to earth than expected, at least when it comes to her personal tastes.

When it comes to her impeccable eye for design, Joanna told fans that they just need to follow their instincts and everything will work out fine. If only it were that easy.

Season 5 of Fixer Upper is currently in production. HGTV has not announced an official premiere date for the new season, but fans can expect it to arrive later this year.

