‘Destiny’ Weekly Reset For May 9, Iron Banner Day And King’s Fall Raid Featured

Destiny players get a bit of a treat outside of the usual Weekly Reset for the in-game week starting Tuesday, May 9. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners can take part in the craziest Iron Banner yet. Plus, there are three different Ghost Shells at 100 percent max rolls along with a Titan’s Mark.

As a reminder, full details of what is included in Age of Triumph can be found in this Inquisitr article. Destiny will feature a separate Raid each week at the 390 Light level with all challenges enabled.

Iron Banner will start at approximately 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. This month’s event goes over the top with Mayhem Clash. Rewards include Pulse Rifles, Machine Guns, Chest Armor, and Boots.

Weekly Featured Raid — King’s Fall

Modifiers

Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.

Warpriest Challenge

Golgoroth Challenge

Oryx Challenge

Rewards

Raid Gear

Unknown Rewards

Age of Triumph Ornament

Nightfall Playlist — Cerberus Vae III

Meridian Bay, Mars: Just beyond their warbase, Valus Ta’aurc, Fleet Commander of the Cabal Siege Dancers, hides in an Imperial Land Tank. Fight through his guard and stop this terror before he destroys all of Freehold.

Modifiers

Epic — Heavily shielded and highly aggressive enemies appear in great numbers.

Berserk — Minions of the Darkness won’t flinch, even after massive damage.

Fresh Troops — Some enemy squads have been fortified with additional reinforcements.

Airborne — Players deal more damage while in the air.

Catapult — Grenade recharge rate is greatly increased.

Rewards

Unknown Rewards

Skeleton Key

Weekly SIVA Crisis Heroic Strikes

Modifiers

Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.

Specialist — Special Weapon damage is favored.

Chaff — Player radar is disabled.

Airborne — Players deal more damage while in the air.

Rewards

Treasure of Ages (1x per week)

Legendary Marks + 10 (3x per week)

Weekly Story Playlist — Earth and Moon

Modifiers

Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.

Void Burn — Void damage from any source is greatly increased.

Brawler — Guardian melee damage is greatly increased.

Chaff — Player radar is disabled.

Rewards

Treasure of Ages (1x per week)

Legendary Marks + 20 (5x per week)

Featured Multiplayer Playlist — Zone Control (6v6)

Rewards

Treasure of Ages (1x per week)

Legendary Marks + 10 (1x per week)

Challenge of Elders

Round Boss Enemies 1 Sylok, the Defiled Hive 2 Pilot Servitor Fallen 3 Seditious Mind Vex

Modifiers

Airborne — Players deal more damage while in the air.

Fresh Troops — Some enemy squads have been fortified with additional reinforcements.

Grenade Kill Bonus — Grenade kills are worth more points.

Bounties

Close Still Counts — Use grenades to kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

Kill Them Back — Kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

Heavy Hitter — Use a Heavy weapon to kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

Court of Oryx (Guide) – Tier 3: Kagoor

This is one of the more challenging boss fights in Court of Oryx simply because there’s a lot going on between dealing with multiple minions, including Ogres, and attempting to gain buffs.

Kagoor is immune to damage until the Servite Ogre is defeated. This Ogre has loads of health and other Ogres to help it, along with Devoured Shadows and Maleficent Eyes. Destroying the Eyes gives a buff called Ogre’s Fury that stacks up to three times and increases the damage done to Ogres.

Players will need to use the rocks and pillars to avoid the Servite Ogre’s attacks and bring it down. Once the Servite is dead, attack Kagoor quickly with heavy weapons and super abilities to destroy the Wizard.

Notable Vendor Armor

Tier 12 is when a Guardian’s stats can be maxed at a total of 12 bars. For example, 5 Intellect bars, 5 Discipline bars, and 2 Strength bars and similar permutations or an even 4/4/4 split across all three.

Commander Zavala (Titan Vanguard)

Towerwatch Shell — 100 percent T12 (Intellect / Strength)

Cayde-6 (Hunter Vanguard)

Towerwatch Shell — 98 percent T12 (Discipline / Strength)

Ikora Rey (Warlock Vanguard)

Towerwatch Shell — 100 percent T12 (Intellect / Discipline)

Lord Shaxx (Crucible Handler)

Toward the Sky Mark — 98 percent T12 (Intellect / Discipline)

Crucible Shell — 100 percent T12 (Intellect / Strength)

Lakshmi-2 (Future War Cult)

Eon Tracer Mark Titan’s Mark — 98 percent T12 (Intellect / Discipline)

The Speaker

Sunsinger’s Bond — 98 percent T12 (Intellect / Strength)

Defender’s Mark — 100 percent T12 (Discipline / Strength)

Notable Vendor Weapons

Vanguard Quartermaster

Parthian Shot Pulse Rifle — Counterbalance, Outlaw/Take a Knee, Hand-laid Stock/Lightweight

Lakshmi-2 (Future War Cult)

The Wounded Scout Rifle — Crowd Control, Triple Tap/Hammer Forged, Explosive Rounds/Snapshot

The Wormwood Sidearm — Rangefinder, Cascade/Fitted Stock, High Caliber Rounds/Snapshot

The Warparth Rocket Launcher — Cluster Bomb, Field Scout/Snapshot, Javelin/Battle Runner

Shaxx Crucible Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation A Hunt for Glory Exercise your skills in the Supremacy match type. Complete Seven Matches

Get 50 Primary Kills

Get 30 Kill Credits

Deny 20 Crests 5,000 500 Taking Control Exercise your skills in the Control match type. Complete Seven Matches

Get 30 Advantage Kills

Get 15 Captures

Get “B-Line” Medal 5,000 500

Commander Zavala Weekly Elite Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Loot Legendary Marks Strike Elite Earn “Gold Tier Achieved,” “Silver Tier Achieved,” or “Bronze Tier Achieved” Medals. 10,000 500 Legendary Item 10 Sunrise Earn a Gold Tier Achieved Medal in the Nightfall before time expires. 10,000 500 Legendary Weapon 10 Clean Up Get 150 enemy kills with your fireteam during a SIVA Crisis Strike to earn Brutal Efficiency Medals. 10,000 500 Legendary Item 10

Shiro-4 Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Shock It to Me Use Arc damage to kill Fallen. 5,000 500 Archon’s Forge: Vandals Complete Vandal encounters in the Archon’s Forge. 5,000 500 Archon’s Forge: Captains Complete Captain encounters in the Archon’s Forge. 5,000 500 Anti-Splicer Complete Patrols in the Plaguelands. 5,000 500

Tyra Karn’s Artifacts

Artifact Description Stats T12 Memory of Silimar In the Crucible, resistance to damage-over-time attacks is greatly increased. 60 Discipline 79% Memory of Skorri When your super is full, kills cause nearby allies’ supers to recharge faster. 31 Intellect /

44 Discipline 99% Memory of Jolder Kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders. 32 Intellect /

30 Strength 82%

Petra Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Take the Wanted WANTED: Baroness Grayris. Venus. Fireteam recommended. Note: Can be found at The Shattered Coast on Venus. 3,000 500 Take Them Out: Venus Kill Taken Lieutenants on Venus. 1,500 250 Take Them All Kill 100 Taken. 1,500 250 Queen’s Harvest Gather 15 Dark Nuclei from Majors or Ultras in any strike playlist. 1,500 250 Queen’s Grace Generate 15 Orbs of Light in any strike playlist. 1,500 250 Queen’s Mercy Get 30 Arc kills on the Dreadnaught. 1,500 250

