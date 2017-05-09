Jinger Duggar Sparks Pregnancy Rumors Amid Pant Panic: Did She Defy Duggars’ Modest Dress Code?

Former 19 Kids And Counting star Jinger Duggar, who also stars in the reboot Counting On, has found herself in the spotlight again, with both her family and her fans speculating that she’s pregnant. The baby rumors come amid a panic over her pants, with Jinger reportedly defying mom Michelle Duggar’s strict fashion rules designed to maintain her daughters’ modesty.

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo’s sisters aren’t hesitating to reveal their hope that she’s ready to become a mother. Jinger tied the knot in November with her husband Jeremy Vuolo during an Arkansas wedding. The couple now resides in Laredo, Texas, where he works in ministry, reported People.

“Married life has been the best thing ever,” declared Jinger in a preview of the Duggars’ new season of the reality TV show Counting On.

Jeremy is seen performing push-ups in their home, as his bride compliments him by telling him that he looks “amazing.” Although Duggar and her new spouse appear to cherish their life together, Jinger’s sisters Jill (Duggar) Dillard, Jessa (Duggar) Seewald, Joy-Anna Duggar and Jana Duggar are focused on one big question.

When will the Vuolo family create a baby so that Jinger’s sisters can coo over a tiny new niece or nephew? That’s the question that Duggar’s siblings posed during a recent video chat. And Jinger’s vague response caused even more questions than answers.

“So are you pregnant?” asked 25-year-old Jill Duggar bluntly during the video chat with Jinger.

“Huh?” retorted Jinger, grinning.

Joy-Anna Duggar hopped into the grilling session, insisting that a blossoming baby bump was a possibility.

“It is very possible that Jinger could be expecting.”

Seeking more details, Joy-Anna even asked her newly married sister whether she had taken a pregnancy test.

In addition to Jinger’s possible pregnancy, the upcoming season of Counting On will feature the birth of Jessa and Ben Seewald’s second son, Henry Wilberforce. Joseph Duggar will begin a courtship with Kendra Caldwell, while Jill and Derick Dillard head back to Central America before their second son is born in July.

“I have certain apprehensions about our return to Central America because it is a dangerous place,” confessed Derick.

The June debut of the new season of Counting On also will showcase Austin Forsyth’s surprise, blindfolded proposal to Joy-Anna.

While all that sounds adorably in line with standard Duggar family fare, Jinger recently threw fans into a panic over her pants. When she tied the knot, did she undo her commitment to the Duggars’ modesty rules?

OK magazine pointed out that although changes are expected after marriage, Jinger shocked fans by embracing a dramatically different style philosophy. The Duggars are famed for their conservative approach to fashion choices for women. And when it comes to what they allow the women of the family to put on their bodies, the dress code is summed up as “#NoPantsAllowed.”

Michelle Duggar has clarified that her daughters’ modest dress code calls for skirts and dresses rather than pants. The Duggars reportedly interpret the Bible as ruling that women should be covered from the neck to the knee, which means no pants are allowed.

Consequently, fans went wild when Jinger’s Instagram page suddenly overflowed with photos of Duggar sporting pants. A debate on Duggar’s social media pages quickly heated up.

Family trip A post shared by jinger nicole {duggar} vuolo (@jingernicolevuolo) on Apr 12, 2017 at 8:45pm PDT

One fan argued that “women who wear skirts and dresses are brainwashed from a young age.” Consequently, this fan feels that the Duggar sisters were “forced to wear” skirts and dresses, and that led to Jinger’s decision to ignore that modesty code after she married.

“That’s why Jinger isn’t wearing [skirts and dresses] anymore… Because she’s out of that house and away from the abuse and control.”

However, others felt that the decision about whether to wear pants is up to the individual.

“It’s a matter of the conscience of the believer, if wearing pants bothers your conscience, you shouldn’t do it, but you shouldn’t put anyone down who does,” summed up another Duggar fan.

As how Jinger’s husband Jeremy feels as a pastor, he said he disagrees with his new in-laws.

“It is your liberty as to whether you dress modestly with a modest pair of pants, or with a skirt, or with a T-shirt, or with a blouse,” preached Jeremy.

Jeremy’s new wife apparently is getting staunch support from her husband in defying the Duggars’ dress code.

