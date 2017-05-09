Kylie Jenner Allegedly Still ‘Hooking Up’ With Tyga Despite Dating Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is alleged to still be “hooking up” with former boyfriend Tyga despite the reality star being spotted out and about with rumored new boyfriend Travis Scott.

A new report by Radar Online is alleging that things may not be completely over for Kylie and Tyga – despite the twosome calling off their two year on/off romance back in April – as an insider is claiming that Jenner and the rapper are supposedly still secretly seeing each other but are not in an official relationship nor are they dating again.

A source told the outlet that that Kylie and Tyga supposedly have a “creepy open relationship” since they announced their breakup a few weeks ago and have allegedly been occasionally “hooking up” despite their recent split.

“This is the same dynamic Kourtney [Kardashian] and Scott [Disick] had, where she’d take his cheating and fool herself into thinking no long-term damage was being done because there aren’t any feelings involved,” claimed an insider of the current status of Jenner and Tyga’s relationship following their most recent breakup.

“The truth is Tyga’s been cheating for years and Kylie’s only just realized it,” continued the outlet’s source, alleging that Jenner supposedly still has feelings for her ex-boyfriend and “still hooks up with him when he’s in the mood.”

“Right now they’ve got this creepy open romance thing going on,” the source added, though neither Kylie nor Tyga have confirmed the site’s allegations.

Kylie and Tyga dated on and off for two years before People confirmed their breakup in early April.

The site reported at the time that Jenner and her rapper boyfriend were “taking a break” from each other but also noted that there was a good chance the two could reconcile.

“[Kylie Jenner and Tyga] tend to take little breaks all the time and then get back together,” an insider said of Jenner and Tyga’s most recent breakup, adding at the time that “it’s definitely possible they’ll work things out again.”

But while sources alleged that there was a chance Tyga and Kylie got reconcile after their breakup, Jenner has more recently been spotted out with rapper Travis Scott amid reports the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star may now have moved on from Tyga and started dating another rapper.

Though neither have officially confirmed their romance, an insider told Us Weekly that the two are very much together and even claimed that Travis has been telling his friends that he thinks his relationship with Kylie is the “real deal.”

Kylie and the rapper have mainly stayed pretty tight-lipped when it comes to officially confirming if they’re dating, even amid the allegations Jenner could still be seeing Tyga, though E! News spotted the two looking loved up in Miami recently as the site claimed that they weren’t afraid to show off a little PDA while in Florida.

The sighting came shortly after Kylie and Travis were also seen together in Boston last week, just one week before it was claimed Jenner may allegedly still be seeing her ex-boyfriend Tyga.

“[Travis] was definitely looking for something intimate,” an onlooker who saw Kylie and Scott together in a club in Boston revealed to People of the reported new couple, adding that Jenner and her possible new boyfriend “talked a lot” while they were hanging out together.

“They were dancing at the club. They were definitely super into each other,” the source continued of Jenner and Scott, adding that the reality star and the rapper “partied” together and then “left in the same car too.”

