Kailyn Lowry may be several months pregnant with her third child but that didn’t stop the Teen Mom 2 star from spending time in bed with another man over the weekend.

During a trip to Los Angeles for the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards, Kailyn Lowry shared a photo of herself in bed with a mystery man and was immediately blasted by fans and her former husband.

“It’s just sad. It makes me sad for the boys. I have nothing else to say about [Kailyn Lowry],” Javi Marroquin said during an interview with Radar Online on Monday, May 8.

Kailyn Lowry posted the photo on social media to her many fans and followers but after receiving tons of backlash for her behavior, she deleted it from her account.

Kailyn Lowry’s new baby daddy, Chris Lopez, also responded to the photo by confirming to a fan that he was not the man in the picture. He also spoke of someone doing “lame s**t” and said he wouldn’t react to the behavior.

Kailyn Lowry stayed completely silent in regard to the identity of her baby’s father for the first couple of months after confirming her baby news but earlier this month, she revealed it was Lopez who fathered her child in a tweet to OK! magazine. That said, Lowry and Lopez haven’t been involved in a romance for a while and Lowry hasn’t hesitated to spend time with other men.

Kailyn Lowry also didn’t hesitate to reveal Chris Lopez likely wouldn’t be involved with her third child.

“I’m going to be a single parent from the beginning!” Kailyn Lowry wrote in a now-deleted blog post, via Wetpaint Entertainment. “I think I’m most worried about the changes ahead but also that I will have this baby 24/7 by myself with no help.”

Lowry went on to reveal that she will be unable to go away on a whim.

“We won’t be able to pick up and leave to go on spontaneous trips for a while and I will have to schedule our days around the baby’s nap and feeding times,” she explained.

“[Kailyn Lowry] really has nothing to do with Chris, the father,” an insider told E! News on May 8. “She plans on raising the baby on her own.”

According to the report, Kailyn Lowry had another man by her side during her recent visit to Los Angeles and around the time she shared a photo of herself in bed with the mystery man, the potential couple was seen running errands together around town.

“[Kailyn Lowry] insisted he was just a friend but then they did a Snapchat of them in bed together,” the source shared. “She was upset by the negative response to the Snap. [Her ex] Javi Marroquin was especially angry about it and let her know.”

Kailyn Lowry is already mom to two boys, 7-year-old Isaac from her previous relationship with Jo Rivera, and 3-year-old Lincoln from her marriage to Marroquin.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their son one year later. Then, in May of last year, just months before Lowry conceived her third child, she and Marroquin confirmed plans for divorce.

Kailyn Lowry and her family, including her sons Isaac and Lincoln and their fathers, are expected to return to MTV for Teen Mom 2 Season 8 later this year.

