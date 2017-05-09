Demi Moore Sued Over 2015 Swimming Pool Drowning Death At Her Home

Demi Moore is being sued over the death of a man who drowned in her swimming pool while she was on vacation two years ago. Moore was out of the country when a 21-year old man, Edenilson Steven Valle, was found dead at the bottom of her pool after a small party at her home in the summer of 2015.

According to new court documents obtained by People, the victim’s parents filed a wrongful-death suit against Tree House Trust, which owns Moore’s property, as well as Demi Moore’s personal assistant and the man who threw the party at Demi’s home without her knowledge. Demi Moore has now been added as a defendant in the case. The victim’s family is seeking damages in excess of $25,000.

The suit alleges that Moore failed to place depth markers or safety warnings near the “excessively deep” nine- to 10-foot deep pool and that decorative rocks by the edge of Moore’s pool posed a tripping hazard. In addition, alcohol and the pool’s “dangerously high” temperature (allegedly 101 degrees at the time of the party) were cited as factors in the young man’s death. Valle reportedly slipped and had been missing for at least 10 to 15 minutes before friends found him unresponsive in Demi Moore’s pool.

According to TMZ, one of Moore’s caretakers threw the party for five to six people where there was a “small amount” of alcohol served. When the other members of the party group left the residence, Valle, who was a college student at the time of the accident at Demi Moore’s house, stayed behind. TMZ revealed that law enforcement sources said Valle told the other party guests that he didn’t know how to swim and that he allegedly fell in the pool after everyone else left the gathering at Demi’s house.

At the time of the accident, Moore told People she was shocked and saddened by the news of the man’s death.

“I am in absolute shock,” Moore said in a statement via her publicist.

“I was out of the country traveling to meet my daughters for a birthday celebration when I got this devastating news. The loss of a child is an unthinkable tragedy and my heart goes out to this young man’s family and friends.”

Demi Moore’s daughter Scout had just turned 24-years-old ahead of the accident and based on social media posts, Demi and her daughter Tallulah had been vacationing in Paris before they headed to New York to celebrate Scout’s birthday.

Demi Moore has stayed out of the spotlight in recent years, but a few months ahead of the accident she had been spotted in the Dancing With the Stars audience to cheer on her daughter Rumer Willis, who was competing on the hit ABC celebrity ballroom competition. Demi’s daughter ultimately won that season’s mirrorball trophy with professional dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

Earlier this year, People reported that the lawsuit had been filed regarding the drowning death that occurred at Demi Moore’s home on July 19, 2015, but Moore was not named in the suit when it was first originally filed. The wrongful-death suit against Bessy Wong and Lenny Hernandez alleged that Valle’s death may not have been accidental. Valle’s parents claimed that their son “announced” to the partygoers that he could not swim and that he would not have entered the pool voluntarily. Authorities did not suspect foul play at the time of the incident and determined the death at Demi Moore’s house to be accidental.

