‘The Good Fight’ Season 2: Premiere Date, Cast, Trailer, And Everything We Know

Following the dramatic conclusion of their critically acclaimed legal drama The Good Wife last year, CBS wasted no time in producing a sequel in the form of The Good Fight, which aired on CBS All Access earlier this year. Following that sequel’s subsequent success, The Good Fight was renewed for a second season, but what do we know about the upcoming new season?

When will it premiere?

According to Deadline, a month following the premiere of its first season, CBS confirmed that it had renewed The Good Fight for a second season, confirming that it will premiere in early 2018. However, the network isn’t expected to confirm an exact premiere date until their 2018 schedule is released next year, leaving fans with a good while to wait yet.

“We’re only a few episodes into the first season and the reaction from CBS All Access subscribers and critics alike has been phenomenal,” said Marc DeBevoise, President and COO of CBS Interactive. “This series and its characters are just beginning, and we can’t wait to see where Robert and Michelle King, their creative team, and the amazing cast take The Good Fight next.”

The Good Fight Season 1 was originally slated for a spring launch on CBS All Access, however, the network accelerated production of the legal drama after Star Trek: Discovery was delayed, making The Good Fight the first original series on CBS All Access.

How many episodes will there be?

The Good Fight’s first season was just 10 episodes in length, which is considerably shorter than previous seasons of its predecessor The Good Wife, which typically consisted of either 22 or 23 episodes.

However, according to the Hollywood Reporter, CBS’ confidence in The Good Fight means that the upcoming second season will consist of 13 episodes, three more than its first season. That being said, it’s unlikely that CBS will ever expand future seasons of The Good Fight to the same length as its predecessor, with Robert and Michelle King, who co-created and serve as showrunners on both series, keen to move away from the large network season orders, as was star Christine Baranski.

Who will be in the new season?

The first season of The Good Fight followed Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart, who starred in all seven seasons of its predecessor The Good Wife. Baranski was joined by Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie, who plays her goddaughter Maia. Cush Jumbo and Sarah Steele, who starred in the original CBS series, also returned for The Good Fight, whilst Erica Tazel, Justin Bartha, and Delroy Lindo all joined the cast for the first time.

Over the course of its first 10-episode run, The Good Fight featured regular appearances from members of The Good Wife cast, including Zach Grenier as David Lee, Gary Cole as Kurt McVeigh, and Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni.

The Good Fight’s second season is likely to feature similar appearances from members of The Good Wife’s cast. However, according to the Inquisitr, Julianna Margulies, who played the show’s lead character Alicia Florrick across its seven-season run, previously ruled out starring in The Good Fight.

“The reason I declined was because I thought it would be a disservice to those women and they will carry that torch,” she said when asked about her decision not to return for the new series.

That being said, Margulies didn’t rule out making a guest appearance in the future.

