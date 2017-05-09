‘Days Of Our Lives’ Will Horton (Chandler Massey) Returns: Guy Wilson ‘The Other Will’ & Alison Sweeney React

Days of Our Lives fans are bursting with excitement and anticipation at the news Will Horton is set to return to this NBC soap opera. Chandler Massey is the actor who will be reprising his role as Sami Brady and Lucas Horton’s son, Will Horton, in September of this year. Days of Our Lives fans will remember that Will was murdered by Necktie Killer Ben Rogers (Robert Scott Wilson) in 2015. At the time Will was portrayed by Guy Wilson who spoke out on Monday May 8, 2017 about Massey’s imminent return to the role of Will Horton.

Chandler Massey, who has won three Daytime Emmys for his role as Will Horton on Days of Our Lives, is thrilled to be back on set according to an interview with Entertainment Weekly. Massey started work in April of this year and will make his first appearance in Salem in September of this year.

“I am so excited to be bringing Will back to Salem”

The ‘Other’ Will, Guy Wilson Reacts To Massey’s Return

Guy Wilson, who played Will Horton at the time of his death was exuberant at NBC’s official announcement of Will’s return. Wilson’s Twitter page reveals that Wilson is an ally in the LGBTQ arena as well as a fundraiser for AIDS Project Los Angeles.

In an Instagram post, Guy Wilson expressed his joy at the return of Massey to the role of Will in Days of Our Lives. In particular, Wilson points out that Will Horton was an icon in the LGBTQ world as an important gay legacy character on the NBC soap opera. Will Horton joined Days of Our Lives in 2010 and a year later came out of the closet as a gay man. Another year later in 2012, Massey’s character was the first on Days of Our Lives to kiss someone of the same sex when Will kissed a stranger at a party.

“I cannot overstate the joy I feel in learning that NBC is bringing back one of the most important characters in daytime history. I’ve always advocated that Will Horton is larger than any one actor, and to finally be able to confirm publicly that Will is returning is a true triumph. Whether it were me, Chandler, or an entirely new recast, the world needs Will Horton. I couldn’t be more happy that Chandler Massey, a tremendous daytime actor and a friend to boot, is back in the saddle as the steward of such an important LGBTQ icon. That Ken Corday and Ron Carlivati recognized the transcendent value of Will Horton is a testament to their class and leadership as creative executives. Today is a great day for Days of Our Lives. Let’s rejoice! P.S. Sorry Paul Narita, but I suspect (though cannot confirm!) you may some competition coming your way for Sonny! ;)”

Could Will Horton’s Storyline be One of The Reasons Alison Sweeney Returns to Days of Our Lives?

Alison Sweeney is also returning to Days of Our Lives as the popular Sami Brady. According to Inquisitr,Sweeney is also excited about Will’s return from the dead.

“I am so excited to be bringing Will back to Salem! I can’t wait for the fans to see what we have planned. You won’t want to miss it!”

When Will was murdered in the Days of Our Lives soap opera in 2015, Alison Sweeney was very upset about his exit according to We Love Soaps, and called it a “big mistake.”

“Completely honestly, I was angry.” “I felt betrayed and hurt they were doing it. I had a crazy reaction that I didn’t want to do it and I didn’t want to go be part of it because I was upset.”

Sweeney vehemently disagreed with how they wrote out her TV son Will Horton, and from the get-go did not understand the value of writing Will out.

“I think there are other ways they could have handled it. It breaks my heart that there is no Will anymore. There have been a lot of storylines that I haven’t agreed with, but I always understood the motive behind them and the value of getting the audience riled up. But this particular story point is something that I just don’t agree with and I didn’t from the moment they told me. And I don’t understand why they did it.”

It is curious that Alison Sweeney will be returning to Days of Our Lives now that Will Horton is back, as she has previously said in interviews that she would return as Sami Brady if the timing and storylines were right. And what could be more right than a reason like a mother and son reunion?

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images]