Kate Hudson Rocks Met Gala Amid News Of Further Problems With Estranged Father

As Kate Hudson flaunted three different looks at the Met Gala, her safety is in danger after her father Bill Hudson’s business partner threatened he would shoot Bill and “drag” his children into harm.

Kate Hudson looked as fabulous as ever at the 2017 Met Gala, showing no distress or fear for her safety during the red carpet event and after-parties.

Kate Hudson rocking her dyed frosty white top knot at the Met Gala came amid news that the Deepwater Horizon actress and her brother Oliver were targeted by their estranged father Bill Hudson’s business associate after their joint film deal failed.

TMZ revealed new legal documents showing that Bill Hudson’s business partner, Eric A. Zimmerman, is dangerous for the Hudson family. In a series of texts sent to Bill, Zimmerman reportedly promised to harm Bill and “drag your children into this as well” by publicly smearing their reputation.

While it’s unclear what information Zimmerman might possess to smear Kate Hudson in the media, the business associate of Bill Hudson is apparently furious that their film deal went south.

While the legal docs don’t reveal what the reason was for their failed film deal, in one of his texts Zimmerman seems to strongly insinuate he would shoot Bill Hudson.

“The safety is off and I have my finger on the trigger.”

That means Kate Hudson and her sibling’s lives could be in danger, which is why Bill Hudson – who has been estranged from his children for years – filed a restraining order to protect himself and his kids from any ill intentions of Zimmerman.

The judge later gave the green light to the restraining order, prohibiting Zimmerman from going anywhere near the Hudsons.

Kate Hudson looked glam and self-assured during her avant-garde-themed appearance at the Met Gala, on the red carpet of which she rocked a white shoulder asymmetrical dress designed by Stella McCartney.

Bill Hudson has been absent from his famous children’s lives for years, as Oliver and Kate Hudson grew up with their mother Goldie Hawn and her partner, famous actor Kurt Russell, whom she met less than a year after divorcing Bill.

In fact, Bill Hudson has previously said that Kate Hudson and Oliver were “dead” to him, according to the Daily Mail.

But the fact that Bill Hudson included his kids in the restraining order to protect them from Zimmerman shows that he is concerned about their safety.

Last Monday night, Kate Hudson attended Met Gala after-parties and rocked not one, but two looks, according to Just Jared. That means the Almost Famous actress showcased three looks on one day!

Several hours after attending the main Met Gala event in the white dress – that looked in harmony with her dyed icy white hair – Kate Hudson changed into a fiery red fringe dress to make heads turn for all the right reasons at the Met Gala after party held at the Boom Boom Room in the Standard Hotel.

A few hours later, Kate Hudson once again changed her look. Keeping her icy white top knot intact, the 38-year-old actress changed into a salmon colored dress – that looked similar to the one she wore at the main event – to attend Rihanna’s Met Gala after-party held at 1OAK nightclub.

The three looks showcased by Kate Hudson at the Met Gala main event and after-parties were designed by Stella McCartney, who was photographed alongside the actress on the red carpet.

But wearing McCartney’s dresses wasn’t the only thing that connected Kate Hudson and the fashion designer at the event, as the duo rocked vegan hair at the event, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Celebrity hair guru Peter Gray revealed that both Kate Hudson and McCartney’s hairstyles were created with the help of hair products from a vegan hair line.

