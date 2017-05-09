Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper, And Joe Perry: Seven Weird Stories About The Hollywood Vampires

Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper, and Joe Perry are Hollywood Vampires. These Vampires are a living tribute to the fallen heroes of rock music, and the rock and roll lifestyle. Here Are seven fun, weird, and fascinating facts about this multi-talented Vampires from Hollywood.

While well-known actor Johnny Depp, Aerosmith’s guitarist Joe Perry and shock rock frontman Alice Cooper may seem an unlikely trio, Cooper, Depp, and Perry certainly put on quite a show as Hollywood Vampires.

The Hollywood Vampires with Johnny Depp, Joe Perry, and Alice Cooper plan to cut a new album next year and then tour again. Johnny Depp, Joe Perry, and Alice Copper make quite a team.

1) Johnny Depp, one of the most iconic actors of all time is an equally fantastic guitarist, according to Alice Cooper of Hollywood Vampires who compared Depp to Kieth Richards in an interview with the Sun-Herald.

“What people don’t believe, but it’s true, is that Joe Perry takes lessons from Johnny Depp. That’s how good he is. He can play with anyone. He can get up and play with Guns N’ Roses or Paul McCartney — anyone. He’s a very well-respected guitar player. He’s like Keith Richards — he doesn’t play long solos but he can play a tasty little lick and get in and get out.”

2) Joe Perry and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith outsmarted death in 1977 when their crew rejected the plane and pilot that one week later crashed with the Lynyrd Skynyrd band onboard. Lynyrd Skynyrd frontman Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist/vocalist Steve Gaines and backing vocalist Cassie Gaines all perished in the crash. Their deaths were a great tragedy still mourned among southern rock fans.

Joe Perry and Steven Tyler will be portrayed by actor Anthony Rocco and Aerosmith tribute band singer Neill Byrnes according to Gibson in an upcoming Lynyrd Skynyrd biopic. The film is titled, Street Survivors: The True Story of the Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash.

Many of Johnny Depp, Joe Perry, and Alice Cooper’s friends are no longer counted among the living. The pressures of the road have driven many musicians to drink and drugs. This lifestyle has taken the lives of many guitar heroes.

Johnny Depp, Joe Perry, and Alice Cooper are still standing strong for those guys. While The Hollywood Vampires have a rather somber sounding purpose, that hardly means Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, and Joe Perry aren’t having a blast on stage.

3) Alice Cooper was originally the name of a band, not the lead singer, but when everyone started referring to Vincent Damon Furnier as Alice, the shock rock singer legally changed his name to Alice Cooper explained Cooper to The Shreveport Times.

‘It was kind of like the all-American, sweet little old lady name. And I wasn’t Alice Cooper. I was just the singer in the band, Alice Cooper”

Even Johnny Depp and Joe Perry don’t ever call Alice Cooper Vinnie. That is an honor reserved only for Alice Cooper’s wife, and Kieth Richards.

4) Johnny Depp’s former management team has said a lot of really weird things about this Hollywood Vampire. TMG, which stands for The Management Group, yes, that name is pretty unimaginative, but the group certainly isn’t without creativity. This is this the most recent and perhaps weirdest accusation yet against Johnny Depp.

TMB alleges that Johnny Depp uses an earpiece, and hires some kind of technician to read his lines to him so he doesn’t have to memorize them all.

Johnny Depp’s young Pirates of the Caribbean co-star Brenton Thwaites debunked TMG’s latest allegation against Johnny Depp, describing their claims as impossible. It seems Johnny Depp ad-libs far too much to be listening to a script. Brenton Thwaite is quoted on The Stuff.

“Johnny’s too impulsive to do that, every take is different, Johnny’s so used to playing this character, he’s done it for five years. From watching him, he tends to slot in and out easily. He knows this, it’s just him, Logistically, I don’t know how the tech could keep up with that.”

5) Johnny Depp might not be hard up for money either, despite TMG’s strange accusations that Johnny Depp was spending his own money, but WROR recalls a time when Joe Perry did the unimaginable for some quick cash. Yes, that’s right Joe Perry sold his guitar.

Joe Perry sold a 1959 Les Paul back in the 1980s to be more specific. It was a favorite that Perry had used on Aerosmith albums. It seems that Slash had purchased Joe’s guitar, but returned it to Joe Perry on the Conon O’Brien show.

6) Alice Cooper’s father was a Baptist Minister. Vincent’s childhood upbringing was naturally very Christian. Now, Alice Cooper is a born-again Christian.

Together, Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper, and Joe Perry are extremely good examples of what rock is all about. Nonsensical rumors, close brushes with death, and selling a beloved guitar for quick cash are all part of the rock star experience.

Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp and Joe Perry of Hollywood Vampires have lived the life for many decades and managed to survive, but they honor those who didn’t.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]