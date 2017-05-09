Kanye West Mysterious Disappearance Explained At Last, Relieved Kim Kardashian Shares ‘Sweet’ Saint West Pic

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s rocky road seemed to be getting even rockier lately. Kanye disappeared, and Kim was showing up solo at big events like the Met Gala. She appeared to be putting a brave face on a situation that fans feared could be connected to another Kanye breakdown. TMZ pointed out that West didn’t even make it to his own Yeezy show, and he totally disconnected on Instagram and Twitter.

There were nasty rumors floating around that Kanye was mad at Kim because of her beach butt photos. The story was that he stayed away from the Met Gala after deciding that Kim’s butt pics were all about deliberately hogging headlines without giving him the credit he deserves for turning the reality star into a fashion icon.

Kanye snubbed the Met Gala because of his anger over Kim Kardashian’s bum picture backlash’ https://t.co/ntdfpqqzZ3 pic.twitter.com/6Gk3Msscgv — feelalright9ja@gmail (@feelalright9ja) May 9, 2017

It turns out the fears about Kanye’s disappearance were as unfounded as the rumors he was mad at Kim.

The Famous rapper isn’t having a breakdown; he’s having a breakthrough. Kanye wanted some creative space to work on his new album away from the noise and pressure of everyday life. He bolted for a “Wyoming retreat at the top of a mountain to find his inspiration.”

When Kanye deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts, some fans caught on right away that a new album was on its way.

Kanye West deleted his Twitter and Instagram which means a new album must be on the way — Indiana Jones' Fists (@KrimsonVnm) May 5, 2017

Heading for the hills and checking out of social media was probably a good decision given his history of obsession with his work and the way he forgets to take care of himself. Last November, West ended up in hospital after driving himself beyond exhaustion and becoming dehydrated.

There were some tricky moments before emergency services and his personal doctor were able to convince him to head to the hospital, and no one, least of all Kim Kardashian, wants to see that happen again.

Kardashian-West insiders assured TMZ that Kanye’s just fine this time around. He’s “trying to disconnect” so he can focus on the new album. That’s great news for Yeezy fans, although there’s no word yet on when the new album will drop.

It’s great news for Kim Kardashian and the couple’s two children, Saint West and North West, too. 2016 was a traumatic year for the little family after Kim was robbed at her luxury Paris hotel and Kanye ended up in the hospital.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is used to drama and probably didn’t let worries about whether Kanye was coping and taking care of himself get out of hand.

She knew where he was and kept in touch enough to know that the Saint Pablo singer was keeping it together.

Kim might have been anxious about her husband as he started withdrawing from the world again, but she’s clearly enjoying her time with the kids. Kardashian shared an “adorable” pic of the toddler after a busy weekend.

Saint is decked out in a “white muscle tank and blue pants” as he lays on his back totally relaxed and with a look of blissed out curiosity in his off-camera gaze.

???? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 8, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT

Both the Kardashian-Wests have put a lot of effort into protecting the kids as the couple has worked through their year of trauma. While they struggled to find a way through their problems, Kim and Kanye have managed to “keep things as normal as possible for their children.”

A source told People that the “the kids are so young that they didn’t really feel like anything was too different.” Now, the Kardashian-West household is settling down and “in a much better place,” according to the insider.

“[Kim and Kanye] have been able to process things and move past them, and are very ready for what’s next and not be so focused on the mess that was last year.”

One Twitter user said that Kim and Kanye saved each other. They both had their issues and needed to figure out solutions to their troubles, but the Kardashian-Wests really stuck together through it all.

Kanye and Kim saved each other to be honest. — Mr. Wesley (@NoBeeetch) May 5, 2017

