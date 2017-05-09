Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Dating Photos Taken In NYC In Wake Of Buzz Around Met Gala Date Night

Are Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez dating? You bet. And they’re having an excellent time of it, as is the case when they were spotted holding hands at New York’s trendy West Village area, the Daily Mail reports.

On Monday night, Lopez and Rodriguez have been spotted walking towards Carbone, a famous Italian-American restaurant in New York City. As per her usual, JLo was stunning in her floral embroidered pea coat, matched with a black ribbon belt and a gray dress cut just under the knees. Jennifer, with her golden locks tied back in a ponytail, paired the ensemble with peep toe heels and diamond earrings. Alex, for his part, looked smart wearing a navy getup and a pair of white sneakers.

JLo and A-Rod, together known as J-Rod, didn’t seem to mind as onlookers and paparazzi snapped photos while they walked towards their destination.

Jennifer Lopez ve Alex Rodriguez İkilisi El Ele Görüldü https://t.co/ymNu8Pivi3 pic.twitter.com/GiopjgHrpk — Ofpof (@ofpofcom) May 9, 2017

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez went public about their dating status in March, and the pair just made their red carpet debut at New York’s prestigious Met Gala earlier this month.

JLo and A-Rod looked comfortable as their photos were taken on the Met Gala red carpet, which isn’t surprising, given that both have had their fair share of being in the spotlight.

Jennifer Lopez, however, admits that she was initially nervous at the idea of appearing with Alex Rodriguez at the fashion event.

“It was such a nice night,” Jennifer said on U.S. morning show Today. “We were both a little bit nervous, but at the end of the day, we’re like, ‘Let’s just have fun.'”

Jennifer Lopez Talks 'World Of Dance,' 'J-Rod' on 'Today' Show (VIDEO) https://t.co/J6y5Er2JSL — 97.1 WASH-FM (@washfm) May 9, 2017

JLo explained further why she was feeling antsy about the notion of attending the high-profile event with A-Rod.

“You put yourself out there (for criticism). It’s such a personal thing, you’re so happy, you’re… having your own moment, and then you go out there in front of the world and you open yourself up to be talked about, opinions and everything.”

Lopez, who started her showbiz career as a dancer, was spotted dancing to the music at her table as a seated Alex looks on. Despite what the footage might suggest, Rodriguez was no slouch when it comes to dancing, as revealed by Jennifer herself.

At the Met…???? A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 6, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

“We had an amazing time. You want all the details?’ she asked Hoda Kotb on NBC’s Today. “We had a great time. We went in. We danced. It was awesome.”

“He’s a good dancer, he has a great time,” she added. “Again, one of the things I love is that he loves to dance, and I love to dance.”

“He’s the best. You would love him. Honestly, he’s a great guy. He’s fun, he’s awesome.”

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez dating rumors emerged a couple of months ago, just after the former Yankees star was spotted at the “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker’s residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. An insider then claimed that the couple has been seeing each other for about four months, and that they have been spending a lot of time together in Los Angeles.

As reported by the Inquisitr, Alex and Jennifer hit it off because they share a lot of things in common, foremost of which being their love for their kids.

“They are really into each other because they have so much in common — from their Latin roots to their love of New York, and their kids,” added the source.

“He [Alex Rodriguez] loves family and so does she. For Jennifer, family comes first,” an insider said.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez dating rumors had been controversial on account of the former’s rumored relationship with Drake. Interestingly, just like Alex, Drake reportedly started dating Jennifer after he saw her perform at Planet Hollywood. Lopez’s romance with Drake, however, was short-lived for unspecified reasons.

That said, it’s looking like there’s better chemistry between Jennifer and Alex. As mentioned, each is committed to their respective children. Both being divorced, the two can use what they’ve learned from their previous relationships as they embark on a new one.

